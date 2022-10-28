Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Hall County Government names new Parks and Community Services director
Hall County Government has selected Brent Holloway as the new director of Parks and Community Services. The director position has been vacant since former director Mike Little passed away in June. Holloway’s first day as director will be Nov. 7. Holloway has served as the assistant director of Parks...
accesswdun.com
Cecil Leon Fitzpatrick
Cecil Leon Fitzpatrick, beloved father, grandfather, brother and coach, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the age of 75. Born in Commerce, he was a son of the late Clyde Fitzpatrick and Nell Minish Fitzpatrick. Coach Fitzpatrick graduated from Madison County High School in 1965 and then from the University of Georgia in 1969. He was a retired educator and coach, having taught sciences and drivers education for several years at Madison County, Jackson County and Clarke Central Schools. Coach Fitzpatrick was head coach of the 1981 State Championship girls’ basketball team at Madison County High School and was a member of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association where he was Coach of the Year for both the region and the state. He was also a member of the Madison County Retired Educator’s Association and the Georgia Retired Educator’s Association and was a longtime member of Erastus Christian Church. Of all of his accomplishments, he would be the first to tell you that his greatest joy came from his two granddaughters who lovingly called him ‘On. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Sandra Sailors.
accesswdun.com
Gov. Kemp, Former VP Pence pit-stop for rally in Gainesville
Governor Brian Kemp and former Vice President Mike Pence stopped in downtown Gainesville Tuesday afternoon for a rally ahead of the midterm election on November 8. Kemp stepped off his tour bus to thunderous applause as a crowd of prospective voters and supporters cheered him onto the stage. Kemp was accompanied by Pence, who praised the Governor’s actions and legislation. The rally took place in the parking lot of the Carroll Daniel Construction building on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
accesswdun.com
Two Gainesville City Schools closed Monday due to water main break
Water service was restored to Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy at about 3:20 p.m. Monday afternoon. Two schools in Gainesville will be closed on Monday due to a water main break. Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy will be closed to students and staff due to the estimated repair times. According to Joy Griffin, the director of communications for the school system, all other schools are open and are not affected.
accesswdun.com
Maurine Traylor Wall
Maurine Traylor Wall, age 87 of Clarkesville, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Born in Decatur, Alabama on July 27, 1935, Mrs. Wall was the daughter of the late Clarence Aubrey Traylor and Lola Mae Patterson Traylor. She was retired from the Internal Revenue Service where she was a Revenue Agent. Mrs. Wall had the heart of a servant, always looking for ways to serve her family or others. She was an excellent seamstress, cook and homemaker. Mrs. Wall was a member of Hills Crossing Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wall is preceded in death by husband Lewis Arthur Wall, granddaughter Rachel Wall, brother Robert Traylor and sister Emma Jane Moore.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch man charged with DUI in accident that killed a high school cheerleader
A Gwinnett County student was killed in an accident where the driver has been charged with DUI. The accident happened Saturday when a Flowery Branch man hit a concrete barrier while getting on State Route 316 from the northbound lanes of Sugarloaf Parkway. Caitlyn Pollock, 16, of Buford, was one of seven people in the vehicle. Pollock died from her injuries.
accesswdun.com
Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man
A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County student killed in crash near high school
A teenager enrolled at a high school in Forsyth County was killed Tuesday morning after they were involved in a car accident near another high school in the county. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at about 7:55 a.m. on Mullinax Road near Windy Hill Drive near Denmark High School.
accesswdun.com
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
accesswdun.com
Officers seize $375,000 of meth after Flowery Branch traffic stop
Two Gwinnett County men remain jailed in Hall County without bond following arrests last week for possession of about $375,000 of methamphetamine. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers from the Georgia State Patrol stopped a pickup truck for illegally tinted windows in the 5800 block of Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch.
accesswdun.com
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville teenager now in custody for shooting and killing a Gwinnett County high schooler
Update, Nov. 1: The suspect accused of shooting a Gwinnett County teenager last week is now in custody. On Sunday, Brendon Young turned himself into a sheriff's office in Florida. According to Gwinnett County Police, he is awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
accesswdun.com
Hall County issues lookout for man missing since Oct. 8
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators hope the public can help them locate a Flowery Branch man missing since Oct. 8. Shawn Robert Werner, 58, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 8. His family reported him missing 10 days later. He is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 220...
fox5atlanta.com
Gang Prosecution Unit indicts five in Cobb County
The state's Gang Prosecution Unit indicted five men on dozens of charges each. The state Attorney General says it stemmed from a drive-by shooting in Marietta in June of 2021.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Solicitor General accused of using victims' support fund for personal expenses
Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has requested an independent state review of her office after FOX5 investigator Randy Travis allegedly found that her office used the victims’ support fund to purchase several personal items. The FOX5 I-Team obtained spending records from January 2021 through September 2022 and allegedly...
2 shot, SWAT teams activated in Lithonia neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say two people were shot, prompting a SWAT response, in a Lithonia neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Lakes Circle, where there were numerous officers and law enforcement...
accesswdun.com
GBI assisting after Hart County shooting victim’s body struck by two vehicles
Law enforcement officials hope the public can provide them with information about the shooting of 32-year-old Delphonso Heard of Hartwell. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said deputies responded early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a body in the road on Ga. 172 (Bowman Highway). “It appeared Heard had been shot...
accesswdun.com
Gaining the Edge: Cannon sparked Gainesville's second-half comeback
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Darius Cannon provided the fireworks that led to Gainesville's comeback win over North Forsyth last week. After North Forsyth extended its lead, 21-7, the senior receiver took the ensuing kickoff 99-yards for a score to pull them back within 21-13 and then ignited the passing game with 121 yards on 5 catches in the second half. Late in the fourth quarter, he turned a short Baxter Wright screen pass into an electrifying 68-yard touchdown to give Gainesville a 27-21 lead with just 4:18 remaining.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
accesswdun.com
Brenau's Sellar's Gallery displays print works by Pablo Picasso
Brenau University’s Sellar's Gallery currently has over 60 print works by Pablo Picasso on display from now through November. The exhibit includes etchings, lithographs, linouts, and one canceled copper plate created from 1923 and 1972, all a part of A Graphic Journey: Prints by Pablo Picasso – The Tim Collins Collection.
Comments / 0