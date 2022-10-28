Read full article on original website
Fresh off Twitter acquisition, Musk suits up for Halloween
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk didn't let the responsibilities of becoming CEO at a third major company curb his Halloween spirit this year. Fresh off of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Musk showed up on a red carpet in New York City in what appeared to be a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother, Maye Musk.
Israelis are voting in the country’s fifth election since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are voting in the country’s fifth election since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Court filing: Alleged Pelosi attacker was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other California, federal politicians
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court filing: Alleged Pelosi attacker was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other California, federal politicians. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launches
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launches. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden urges voters to ‘preserve Democracy’ and stand up against political violence - live
The president sent a message to election deniers saying, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win’ – follow all the latest news
South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Kyiv mayor: 80% of Ukrainian capital's residents left without water supplies after Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv mayor: 80% of Ukrainian capital's residents left without water supplies after Russian strikes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Seoul issues air raid alert for residents on an island after North Korea fired 3 missiles toward the sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul issues air raid alert for residents on an island after North Korea fired 3 missiles toward the sea. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad. Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off...
Ukrainian officials report a barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other key cities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials report a barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other key cities. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
Joe Biden Calls GOP Embrace Of Trump’s MAGA Values A ‘Path To Chaos’
The president urged Americans to vote to defend democracy in next week's midterm elections, decrying the recent attack on Paul Pelosi.
AP News Summary at 6:18 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding attention in the midterm elections. Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in the coming months to slow its aggressive interest rate increases. Yet he also made clear that the Fed isn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb an inflation rate that is near four-decade highs and has shown few signs of ebbing.
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series...
Wall Street opens broadly higher; Uber soars on forecast
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening widely higher on Wall Street, turning around after a loss a day earlier. Several companies were rising after reporting solid earnings or outlooks, including drugmaker Pfizer and Uber, which soared after issuing a strong forecast for bookings. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields pulled back a bit more from their multiyear highs. The Federal Reserve is beginning a two-day policy meeting that’s expected to result in its sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. European and Asian markets were higher.
