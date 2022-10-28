ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

Fresh off Twitter acquisition, Musk suits up for Halloween

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk didn't let the responsibilities of becoming CEO at a third major company curb his Halloween spirit this year. Fresh off of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Musk showed up on a red carpet in New York City in what appeared to be a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother, Maye Musk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lebanon-Express

SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad. Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Lebanon-Express

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
GEORGIA STATE
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 6:18 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding attention in the midterm elections. Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in the coming months to slow its aggressive interest rate increases. Yet he also made clear that the Fed isn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb an inflation rate that is near four-decade highs and has shown few signs of ebbing.
GEORGIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series...
Lebanon-Express

Wall Street opens broadly higher; Uber soars on forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening widely higher on Wall Street, turning around after a loss a day earlier. Several companies were rising after reporting solid earnings or outlooks, including drugmaker Pfizer and Uber, which soared after issuing a strong forecast for bookings. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields pulled back a bit more from their multiyear highs. The Federal Reserve is beginning a two-day policy meeting that’s expected to result in its sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. European and Asian markets were higher.

