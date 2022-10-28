ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Taylor Swift announces 'The Eras Tour'

Fresh on the heels of breaking chart records, Taylor Swift has announced a new tour. The U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" kicks off in the spring. "I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift wrote on social media with the announcement. "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"
SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad. Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off...
With the midterm elections just days away, electric vehicles are proving a divisive issue, especially for the GOP. On one hand, nearly every major automaker is planning to expand into the EV sector,...
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
AP News Summary at 4:01 p.m. EDT

Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time to fight high inflation but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes. It was the Fed’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession. The persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to maintain control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.
Wall Street opens broadly higher; Uber soars on forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening widely higher on Wall Street, turning around after a loss a day earlier. Several companies were rising after reporting solid earnings or outlooks, including drugmaker Pfizer and Uber, which soared after issuing a strong forecast for bookings. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields pulled back a bit more from their multiyear highs. The Federal Reserve is beginning a two-day policy meeting that’s expected to result in its sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. European and Asian markets were higher.

