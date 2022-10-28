Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Musk: Banned Twitter users will not immediately have accounts restored
Elon Musk said that Twitter will not allow anyone banned from the social media site to have their accounts reinstated until the company sets up a “clear process” to do so. Musk who closed a $44 billion deal for Twitter last week, said in a tweet early Wednesday that he had spoken to several civil society leaders about enacting a procedure that “will continue to combat hate and harassment and enforce its election integrity policies.”
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
L’Oréal Becomes Latest Brand to Suspend Twitter Advertising
L’Oréal, the world’s biggest cosmetics maker, has suspended its advertising spending on Twitter, becoming the latest company to “quietly quit” the platform since Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition. Big brands are reportedly nervous that Musk’s Twitter will open the floodgates of inappropriate content, and Musk has tried to reassure advertisers, posting an open letter Oct. 28: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences!” That hasn’t stopped brands from reviewing their relationship with Twitter, with one ad executive telling the Financial Times that “there’s some quiet quitting going on.” Nevertheless Twitter is this week reassuring advertisers, with one email sent to a media agency and seen by the Times asking brands to “bear with us as we move through this transition.” L’Oréal follows General Motors Group, which last week announced it had “temporarily paused” paid advertising “as is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform.” More brands appear to be following suit after Interpublic, one of the world’s largest advertising groups, recommended its clients pause spending on Twitter for the next week.Read it at Financial Times
Shonda Rhimes Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'Not Hanging Around for Whatever Elon Has Planned'
Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
