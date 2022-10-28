Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge grants restraining order for child forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KSBW.com
Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Vallejo, CA
Located 32 miles north of San Francisco, Vallejo is a bustling city in Solano County. Over a third of the city’s nearly 50-square mile area is water, with Napa River and San Pablo Bay making up its western border. Before the arrival of Hispanic settlers in the 1830’s, the...
pioneerpublishers.com
Halloween comes to East Bay Regional Parks
SF EAST BAY AREA, CA (Oct. 28, 2022) — Halloween is almost here, and several East Bay Regional Parks will anticipate the costumed cavalcade with a variety of spooky-themed but non-frightening programs. For starters, there will be a Spooky Sunol Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday,...
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
lookout.co
The fungus among us: Sumano’s Organic Mushrooms fills a mycological niche
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. What do buttons, trumpets and oysters have in common? You can probably find them lurking together in an I-spy book or featured on the cover of a National Geographic magazine. But more important for food lovers, they’re all varieties of mushrooms.
Sneaker waves precede oncoming Bay Area storm. Where to be on alert
An atmospheric river is expected to descend upon the Bay Area on Tuesday, after what should be a dry Halloween for trick or treaters. Ahead of that storm, dangerous and massive sneaker waves are predicted to develop on along Bay Area the coast.
Fire at storage facility in Mill Valley prompts shelter-in-place
MILL VALLEY -- Police and the fire department battled a fire at a storage facility in Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.The fire broke out at Mill Valley Stor-All at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road.The no-name exit on southbound Highway 101 was closed and residents in the areas of Shelter Ridge and Enchanted Knolls were advised to shelter-in-place.There is currently no reported cause for the fire.
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Update On The Male Mountain Lion Found Yesterday In Brentwood, California, That Was Safely Relocated Back Into The Wild
A young male mountain lion that was found wandering the streets of Brentwood, California, yesterday, taking residents of the busy city by surprise, has safely been relocated back into the wild. WAN talked to Tim Daly, the Information Officer for the South Coast Region of the California Fish and Wildlife...
Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
Bay Area Halloween Events
Still looking for something to do? Check out this weekends events for Halloween
sanjoseinside.com
Happy Hollow Zoo in San Jose Gets Two Giant Rodents
They are known as the largest living rodents in the world, and now two 1-year-old capybara sisters call Happy Hollow Zoo and Park in San Jose home. The capybara sisters were born at Abeline Zoo in Abeline, Texas, early in October and were transferred to Happy Hollow at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Capybara Species Survival Plan.
KTVU FOX 2
3 rescued after car lands on its roof in Castro Valley, officials say
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire officials said they rescued three people from an overturned car early Saturday. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Mattox Road and Foothill Boulevard in Castro Valley, officials said in a tweet. The car had landed on its roof, officials said, and they...
'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California
RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter. Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the...
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
NWS warns of dangerous beach conditions in Bay Area
(KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning people that dangerous waves could reach up to 20 feet high Monday in the Bay Area –with sneaker waves up and down the coasts. KRON4 spoke to the NMW about why the big waves should be a big concern. Few surfers and beachgoers about the sneaker waves […]
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
montereycountyweekly.com
Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.
Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
SFist
Rain Is Coming Next Week, But When Will Be the First Atmospheric River?
Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won't be much of a storm. The "rain year" to date (July 1 to now) has not brought much precipitation to the Bay Area — just under an inch so far, but that is 171% of normal for these typically dry months.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
Comments / 0