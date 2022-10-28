ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cupertino, CA

KSBW.com

Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Vallejo, CA

Located 32 miles north of San Francisco, Vallejo is a bustling city in Solano County. Over a third of the city’s nearly 50-square mile area is water, with Napa River and San Pablo Bay making up its western border. Before the arrival of Hispanic settlers in the 1830’s, the...
VALLEJO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Halloween comes to East Bay Regional Parks

SF EAST BAY AREA, CA (Oct. 28, 2022) — Halloween is almost here, and several East Bay Regional Parks will anticipate the costumed cavalcade with a variety of spooky-themed but non-frightening programs. For starters, there will be a Spooky Sunol Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday,...
lookout.co

The fungus among us: Sumano’s Organic Mushrooms fills a mycological niche

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. What do buttons, trumpets and oysters have in common? You can probably find them lurking together in an I-spy book or featured on the cover of a National Geographic magazine. But more important for food lovers, they’re all varieties of mushrooms.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire at storage facility in Mill Valley prompts shelter-in-place

MILL VALLEY -- Police and the fire department battled a fire at a storage facility in Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.The fire broke out at Mill Valley Stor-All at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road.The no-name exit on southbound Highway 101 was closed and residents in the areas of Shelter Ridge and Enchanted Knolls were advised to shelter-in-place.There is currently no reported cause for the fire.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
BERKELEY, CA
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Happy Hollow Zoo in San Jose Gets Two Giant Rodents

They are known as the largest living rodents in the world, and now two 1-year-old capybara sisters call Happy Hollow Zoo and Park in San Jose home. The capybara sisters were born at Abeline Zoo in Abeline, Texas, early in October and were transferred to Happy Hollow at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Capybara Species Survival Plan.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California

RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter. Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

NWS warns of dangerous beach conditions in Bay Area

(KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning people that dangerous waves could reach up to 20 feet high Monday in the Bay Area –with sneaker waves up and down the coasts. KRON4 spoke to the NMW about why the big waves should be a big concern. Few surfers and beachgoers about the sneaker waves […]
montereycountyweekly.com

Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.

Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
MONTEREY, CA

