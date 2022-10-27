ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kerry Neuner
3d ago

This is why these criminals keep offending, not nearly enough jail time!! These judges absolutely....

Reply(1)
4
 

Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim

Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes, Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the biggest update in the cold case in 48 years. Terry was 37 years old when she was killed and from Tennessee.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
whdh.com

BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts men arrested after 14 guns, pills, bins of powder, pill press seized

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. According to the Boston Department of Justice, Charles Brennick Bates, 31, of Reading, and Aaron Lenardis, 36, of Saugus, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Following initial appearances on Oct. 25, 2022 and Oct. 26, 2022 in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell, the defendants were detained pending a further hearing set for Oct. 31, 2022 at 2 p.m.
SAUGUS, MA
WBUR

After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident

A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Psychiatric Services, debut program to close treatment gap when inmate is released

DARTMOUTH – The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office and Correctional Psychiatric Services are debuting a first-in-the-nation program to close the treatment gap between when an inmate is released and when they receive medical services. According to the BCSO, by utilizing the Correctional Reentry Clinic, inmates can schedule an appointment...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

3 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER – Three people were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning.Boston police said two men and one women were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m.One man suffered life-threatening injuries.The other two victims suffered injuries that are described as non-life threatening. As of late Sunday morning, all three people remained hospitalized.No arrests have been made. 
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County District Attorney’s Office releases details concerning officer-involved shooting

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are actively investigating a non-fatal police-involved shooting which occurred late Friday night in the town of Easton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 11:30 p.m., on Friday, dispatchers received a 911 call...
EASTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme

It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

