FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
NECN
FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim
Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes, Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the biggest update in the cold case in 48 years. Terry was 37 years old when she was killed and from Tennessee.
whdh.com
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested after 14 guns, pills, bins of powder, pill press seized
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. According to the Boston Department of Justice, Charles Brennick Bates, 31, of Reading, and Aaron Lenardis, 36, of Saugus, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Following initial appearances on Oct. 25, 2022 and Oct. 26, 2022 in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell, the defendants were detained pending a further hearing set for Oct. 31, 2022 at 2 p.m.
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
WBUR
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident
A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
Man killed in Providence crash; 1 arrested for DUI
Providence police arrested a man after a deadly crash early Monday morning.
Slayings of Luis Acevedo and Andrew Robinson in Worcester still unsolved, 15 years later
WORCESTER — It has been 15 years since friends Luis Acevedo and Andrew Robinson were gunned down in their North Ashland Street apartment on Halloween night. In that time, someone was held responsible for a fight with Robinson a few days before, but no one has been arrested for what happened the night of Oct. 31, 2007. ...
Boston police announce arrest in connection with ‘Peeping Tom’ investigation
BOSTON — Police in Boston have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into reports of a masked man who was seen peering into apartment windows in the area of Boston College. Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
A Boston police officer was arrested overnight after she allegedly destroyed personal property and made threats during a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the department said Sunday. Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer since 2006, was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Psychiatric Services, debut program to close treatment gap when inmate is released
DARTMOUTH – The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office and Correctional Psychiatric Services are debuting a first-in-the-nation program to close the treatment gap between when an inmate is released and when they receive medical services. According to the BCSO, by utilizing the Correctional Reentry Clinic, inmates can schedule an appointment...
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
3 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER – Three people were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning.Boston police said two men and one women were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m.One man suffered life-threatening injuries.The other two victims suffered injuries that are described as non-life threatening. As of late Sunday morning, all three people remained hospitalized.No arrests have been made.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River resident accused of fraudulently helping unqualified rideshare drivers qualify
BOSTON – A former Fall River resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston yesterday in connection with a nationwide conspiracy to open fraudulent driver accounts with rideshare and delivery service companies. Caio Felipe Oliveira Dos Santos, 27, of Brazil, was indicted on one count of conspiracy...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County District Attorney’s Office releases details concerning officer-involved shooting
Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are actively investigating a non-fatal police-involved shooting which occurred late Friday night in the town of Easton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 11:30 p.m., on Friday, dispatchers received a 911 call...
NECN
Two People Hospitalized After Shooting in Boston
Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out in Dorchester near Hancock Street. At least two people were taken to the hospital when the call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Boston EMS. This is the latest in a string of violence in...
therealdeal.com
Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme
It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
