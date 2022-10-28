ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins recall goalie Keith Kinkaid

With Jeremy Swayman exiting Tuesday night’s game with an injury, the Boston Bruins have recalled another goaltender for the time being. Keith Kinkaid is coming up from the minor leagues, according to the AHL transaction portal. He is up under emergency conditions, meaning he’ll return as soon as Swayman is healthy.
Hoops Rumors

Top 2024 NHL Draft prospect Ivan Demidov set for KHL debut

The 2023 NHL Draft is being hyped as one of the most important in several years thanks to the trio of outstanding forwards at the top of the board. Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov would all likely be considered for the first-overall pick in weaker years, making a tank effort even more worthwhile this time around.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Capitals' Connor Brown undergoes surgery

The Washington Capitals thought they were adding a versatile middle-six forward who could contribute in all situations this summer when they traded for Connor Brown. That contribution could last less than four games, as Brown has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. The recovery timeline, based on the nature of the procedure, is six to eight months.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger to be re-evaluated in a week

The Dallas Stars have lost young star goaltender Jake Oettinger for the next little while after he pulled himself out of Saturday’s game. General manager Jim Nill told reporters including Saad Yousuf of The Athletic that Oettinger will be re-evaluated in a week’s time for the lower-body injury he is dealing with.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

New Jersey forward Ondrej Palat undergoes groin surgery

The New Jersey Devils will be without their big offseason signing for the foreseeable future, announcing today that Ondrej Palat has undergone successful groin surgery. Palat is expected to make a full recovery, but his recovery timeline has yet to be determined. It’s tough news for the Devils, who after...
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy