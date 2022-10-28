Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
200 years in the making: Calloway County holding bicentennial celebration
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A lot has changed in Calloway County over the past 200 years — enough, in fact, to write a history book about it. Citizens will gather for Calloway County's historic Bicentennial Celebration on Nov. 3 in Central Park in Murray, according to the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah recovery center accepts all at weekly support group meetings
PADUCAH — All are welcome. Some people struggling with substance use disorder may be hesitant to seek help or support in a group-setting because they fear they won't be accepted. Four Rivers Behavioral Health's Wednesday evening meeting at Turning Point seeks to provide an inclusive, welcoming space. Here, attendees...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Public Library collecting travel-size donations for church warming center, other help needed
PADUCAH — When the temperature falls at or below 40° F, Paducah's Washington St. Baptist Church opens it's doors to the community- offering a warm place to shower, do laundry, eat, and get a safe night of sleep. During the month of November, the McCracken County Public Library...
kentuckytoday.com
Churches find joy in worshiping together at 'barn service' in Livingston County
SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) — Smithland First Baptist Pastor Danny Sherrill said this past Sunday shows “the Lord is working in rural Kentucky in Livingston County.”. Three churches came together for a joint worship service. Members from several other congregations joined in as well. The setting, though, was not what one would expect.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with attempted arson in October fire at Paducah home
PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday morning after police claim he intentionally set a fire while a burn ban was in place in an alleged attempt to burn a home and nearby vehicles. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a call just before midnight on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trick-or-treaters pour onto Jefferson Street for Halloween
PADUCAH — Cooler temperatures didn't stop all the ghosts and ghouls from making their way to Jefferson Street in Paducah for trick-or-treating. Even with Halloween falling on a Monday this year, families still filled up Jefferson Street, going door to door for treats. Fallon Noel and her family were...
wnky.com
Kentucky Habitat for Humanity receives $951,000 to help rebuild in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. – Kentucky Sports Radio and Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a large donation Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. Kentucky Habitat for Humanity plans to use the $951,000 tornado relief donation at a build site for 30 safe, affordable homes in Dawson Springs. The funding will provide...
KFVS12
Neighbors, sheriff concerned about Mayfield treatment center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden believes the recent theft of a semi-truck in the community surrounding Recovery Works is just the tip of the iceberg. Sheriff Haden said he has received hundreds of complaints associated with the facility. Recovery Works, a detox addiction treatment center, is...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/31 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cram the Cruiser kicks-off food and toy donation drive at numerous Dollar General locations
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office will be accepting donations for their fifth annual Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive at several Dollar General locations in Western Kentucky. Donations of non-perishable food items will go to the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry. According...
Groundbreaking announced for Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The event will be held on November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. Organizers say they would like to invite […]
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County joins others in lifting burn bans
Caldwell County, Carlisle County, Graves County, Marshall County and the City of Benton all announced this week that they have lifted their burn bans. Massac County and Johnson County, Illinois also announced the end of their burn bans. Kentucky still has a statewide outdoor burning restriction until December 15. Burning...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police Department collects 90 pounds of unwanted pills on drug take-back day
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says this year's drug-takeback event was a success, announcing they collected a total of 90 pounds of unwanted pills. The medication was collected at the Mercy Health - Paducah Medical Pavilion, where guests were able to drive through to dispose of their unwanted or unneeded pills and patches.
wpsdlocal6.com
Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza to be held at Cairo Junior/Senior High School
CAIRO, IL — Arrowleaf is hosting a fall festival at Cairo Junior/Senior High School on Thursday. The event, dubbed the Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza, is being held in partnership with the local NAACP. Arrowleaf, a nonprofit human services organization in southern Illinois, says the event is sponsored by its R3 program. Short for restore, reinvest and renew, R3 is service delivery program that promotes activities for youth.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 83 reopened at Bacon Creek Culvert in Graves County ahead of schedule
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — KY 83 has been closed at the 2.5 mile marker since Oct. 5 as crews worked to replace an old culvert with a new, pre-fabricated box culvert. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the roadway reopened late on Monday afternoon, two days ahead of schedule.
wpsdlocal6.com
11/1 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Paducah Tilghman's Jordauyn White as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performances of the Week. White ran for 154 yards, 110 receiving yards, and three touchdowns this past Friday night.
wkms.org
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner
PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police report another successful Drug Take-Back-Day
A total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the Paducah Police Department during national Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department. The Drug Take-Back event gives the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 1, 2022
Alden Raymond Holt Jr., 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home in Murray. Born in Granite City, Illinois, he was the son of Alden Raymond Holt Sr. and Nellie Maud (McKinney) Holt. He retired after 21 years of service with the U.S. Air Force. He...
