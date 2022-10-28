ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah recovery center accepts all at weekly support group meetings

PADUCAH — All are welcome. Some people struggling with substance use disorder may be hesitant to seek help or support in a group-setting because they fear they won't be accepted. Four Rivers Behavioral Health's Wednesday evening meeting at Turning Point seeks to provide an inclusive, welcoming space. Here, attendees...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with attempted arson in October fire at Paducah home

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday morning after police claim he intentionally set a fire while a burn ban was in place in an alleged attempt to burn a home and nearby vehicles. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a call just before midnight on...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Trick-or-treaters pour onto Jefferson Street for Halloween

PADUCAH — Cooler temperatures didn't stop all the ghosts and ghouls from making their way to Jefferson Street in Paducah for trick-or-treating. Even with Halloween falling on a Monday this year, families still filled up Jefferson Street, going door to door for treats. Fallon Noel and her family were...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Neighbors, sheriff concerned about Mayfield treatment center

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden believes the recent theft of a semi-truck in the community surrounding Recovery Works is just the tip of the iceberg. Sheriff Haden said he has received hundreds of complaints associated with the facility. Recovery Works, a detox addiction treatment center, is...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

10/31 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Groundbreaking announced for Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The event will be held on November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. Organizers say they would like to invite […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County joins others in lifting burn bans

Caldwell County, Carlisle County, Graves County, Marshall County and the City of Benton all announced this week that they have lifted their burn bans. Massac County and Johnson County, Illinois also announced the end of their burn bans. Kentucky still has a statewide outdoor burning restriction until December 15. Burning...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza to be held at Cairo Junior/Senior High School

CAIRO, IL — Arrowleaf is hosting a fall festival at Cairo Junior/Senior High School on Thursday. The event, dubbed the Alexander/Pulaski County Fall Extravaganza, is being held in partnership with the local NAACP. Arrowleaf, a nonprofit human services organization in southern Illinois, says the event is sponsored by its R3 program. Short for restore, reinvest and renew, R3 is service delivery program that promotes activities for youth.
CAIRO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

KY 83 reopened at Bacon Creek Culvert in Graves County ahead of schedule

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — KY 83 has been closed at the 2.5 mile marker since Oct. 5 as crews worked to replace an old culvert with a new, pre-fabricated box culvert. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the roadway reopened late on Monday afternoon, two days ahead of schedule.
wpsdlocal6.com

11/1 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Paducah Tilghman's Jordauyn White as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performances of the Week. White ran for 154 yards, 110 receiving yards, and three touchdowns this past Friday night.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner

PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police report another successful Drug Take-Back-Day

A total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the Paducah Police Department during national Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department. The Drug Take-Back event gives the...
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 1, 2022

Alden Raymond Holt Jr., 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home in Murray. Born in Granite City, Illinois, he was the son of Alden Raymond Holt Sr. and Nellie Maud (McKinney) Holt. He retired after 21 years of service with the U.S. Air Force. He...
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy