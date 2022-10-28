Hamburg, NY- Michael Meyers has been sentenced to three years of sex offender probation after physically mentally and morally and during the welfare of a child according to court documents released today by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, New York was sentenced by Supreme Court Justice William Boller on Tuesday. According to court records, Meyers committed the acts against two children between 2015 and 2019 when they were 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Meyers’ crimes were committed in the towns of Boston and Hamburg. He pleaded guilty on August 9th to two counts of The post Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections appeared first on Shore News Network.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO