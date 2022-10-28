ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

buffalohealthyliving.com

Niagara County Department of Health Reports Rabid Bat in the Town of Lockport

The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street, City of Lockport on October 27, 2022. The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

Early voting continues in Niagara County

Early voting is available to all registered voters in Niagara County for the Nov. 8 general election. Participate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the following locations:. •Niagara Falls Train Station (AMTRAK), 825 Depot Ave. W., Niagara Falls. •Cornell Cooperative Extension (Niagara...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls drunk driver sentenced for vehicular manslaughter after crashing into apartment

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man is facing up to seven years in prison. Leander Patterson, 42, was sentenced Tuesday for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree. He previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and killing 64-year-old Levron Gray on May 19, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Shore News Network

Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections

Hamburg, NY- Michael Meyers has been sentenced to three years of sex offender probation after physically mentally and morally and during the welfare of a child according to court documents released today by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, New York was sentenced by Supreme Court Justice William Boller on Tuesday. According to court records, Meyers committed the acts against two children between 2015 and 2019 when they were 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Meyers’ crimes were committed in the towns of Boston and Hamburg. He pleaded guilty on August 9th to two counts of The post Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections appeared first on Shore News Network.
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Walden Galleria planning lockdown drill Wednesday morning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lockdown drill will be happening at the Walden Galleria on Wednesday. The drill, which starts at 11:15 a.m. and will last approximately 15 minutes, is conducted with Cheektowaga police and is meant to give employees proper training in case of an emergency. A public address announcement will be made declaring […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wutv29.com

Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance

Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls police seek information on shooting

Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street for a report of shots heard. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old Niagara Falls man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his elbow. The victim was transported to...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Police say reports about kids dying from fentanyl-laced candy are not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say social media posts claiming kids have been sickened by fentanyl-laced candy are not true. Social media posts claiming that fentanyl-laced candy has led to deaths of young people in the City of Buffalo are not accurate. Buffalo police & fire have no reports of incidents at this time.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
AMHERST, NY

