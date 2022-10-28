Read full article on original website
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Related
buffalohealthyliving.com
Niagara County Department of Health Reports Rabid Bat in the Town of Lockport
The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street, City of Lockport on October 27, 2022. The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
wnypapers.com
Early voting continues in Niagara County
Early voting is available to all registered voters in Niagara County for the Nov. 8 general election. Participate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the following locations:. •Niagara Falls Train Station (AMTRAK), 825 Depot Ave. W., Niagara Falls. •Cornell Cooperative Extension (Niagara...
Niagara County plans for opioid settlement money on the way
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Tuesday morning the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a report showing the impact opioids have had on the state. The report said that opioid-related overdose deaths increased by 68% to nearly 5,000 individuals across the state from 2019 to 2021. With the Opioid...
Gov. Hochul, Higgins announce funding for local terrorism prevention efforts
Gov. Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday federal funding to further the state's efforts in combatting targeted violence and domestic terrorism.
Niagara SPCA seeking abuser caught on video
Niagara SPCA says Paul Silsby abused a dog named Karma numerous times. They are searching for him before he leaves town this week. The SPCA says they have video of Silsby abusing the dog.
What's being done about neighborhood neglect in Niagara Falls
Over the course of 11 years, a stain continued to grow at the corner of Grove Avenue and 13th Street in Niagara Falls, leaving negative impacts for the people who live in the area.
Lockdown held at Gowanda Central School District on Tuesday
Gowanda Central School District went into a lockdown Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. ET, as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the High/Middle School building. Read more here:
Man taken to ECMC after Northland Ave. shooting
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Niagara Falls drunk driver sentenced for vehicular manslaughter after crashing into apartment
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man is facing up to seven years in prison. Leander Patterson, 42, was sentenced Tuesday for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree. He previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and killing 64-year-old Levron Gray on May 19, […]
Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections
Hamburg, NY- Michael Meyers has been sentenced to three years of sex offender probation after physically mentally and morally and during the welfare of a child according to court documents released today by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, New York was sentenced by Supreme Court Justice William Boller on Tuesday. According to court records, Meyers committed the acts against two children between 2015 and 2019 when they were 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Meyers’ crimes were committed in the towns of Boston and Hamburg. He pleaded guilty on August 9th to two counts of The post Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hamburg Superintendent of Schools joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision by the State Education Commissioner blocked a petition from several local parents to remove some local superintendents and principals from their positions. The petition, signed by dozens of parents, focused on mask-wearing in schools back in January. Hamburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Cornell, who was named in the petition, […]
Walden Galleria planning lockdown drill Wednesday morning
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lockdown drill will be happening at the Walden Galleria on Wednesday. The drill, which starts at 11:15 a.m. and will last approximately 15 minutes, is conducted with Cheektowaga police and is meant to give employees proper training in case of an emergency. A public address announcement will be made declaring […]
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
wutv29.com
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls police seek information on shooting
Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street for a report of shots heard. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old Niagara Falls man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his elbow. The victim was transported to...
Buffalo Police: “Fentanyl Candy” Social Media Post is Inaccurate
It's the day after Halloween, which means that many kids are enjoying their Halloween candy after trick-or-treating last night in the City of Buffalo and around Western New York. You may or may not be aware of a popular social media post over the last 12 hours, that reported that...
BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
WGRZ TV
Police say reports about kids dying from fentanyl-laced candy are not true
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say social media posts claiming kids have been sickened by fentanyl-laced candy are not true. Social media posts claiming that fentanyl-laced candy has led to deaths of young people in the City of Buffalo are not accurate. Buffalo police & fire have no reports of incidents at this time.
Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 8 Murders
Police in Buffalo need your help solving these murders and getting justice for the eight victims below. Their families and loved ones deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest...
