Baltimore, MD

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Mike Tomlin Decision News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and on pace for their first losing season in over 15 years. But head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated that change is coming - just not the change that fans might want. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tomlin said that he...
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Not Happy With What Dak Prescott Did Sunday

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense broke out against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dallas topped Chicago, 49-29, to improve to 6-2 on the regular season. Prescott had a couple of big runs on Sunday, including one for a touchdown and a long rush for a first down. CeeDee...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News

Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change

Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has 3-Word Description Of The Playoff Rankings

Tuesday night marks a special night for the 2022 college football season. The first College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released as the top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest. Even though this is a very exciting night for most people, Clemson head coach Dabo...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Takes Significant Step At Practice Wednesday

Aaron Rodgers has played through a right thumb injury that limited the star quarterback's practice participation over the past few weeks. The four-time MVP hasn't practiced on a Wednesday since suffering the injury at the end of Week 5's loss to the New York Giants in London. However, that changed this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Bucs Have Brought Back A Notable Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought back a familiar friend. According to Dov Kleiman, the Bucs have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to their practice squad. He was originally released during roster cutdowns coming into this season. After he was released during roster cutdowns, he was picked up by the...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers Trade Rumor News

Before this afternoon's NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a deal that sends wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. While Claypool is heading to Chicago, another team reportedly had consideration for the third-year pass catcher. The rival Green Bay Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Ezekiel Elliott, Girlfriend Go Viral On Halloween

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys cruised to an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears by a final score of 49-29. Dallas got the win despite resting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was nursing a few different injuries. Not long after the game was over, Zeke and the rest of the Cowboys could celebrate the win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ryan Fitzpatrick News

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to be brutally honest about the current state of the league. He made that clear during an Amazon conference call this week. When talking about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles, Fitzpatrick said it was a "red flag" that he needed his personal quarterback...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning

The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Bill Belichick

When defeating the New York Jets on Sunday, Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second in all-time wins among NFL head coaches. The following day, Belichick received recognition from a player who helped him stockpile many of those 325 victories (including the playoffs). On his Let's Go! podcast, via Ben...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL Coach Has 'Lengthy' Meeting With Owner Following Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-5 on the season with today's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It has been a nightmare first two months of the year for the Raiders, who entered the season coming off a playoff berth with expectations of contending in the AFC. Josh McDaniels was hired to engineer that leap into the upper tier of the league.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

