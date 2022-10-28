Read full article on original website
Williamsburg’s Carson Huedepohl undeterred by two injuries and a position change
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Carson Huedepohl was on the fast track as a running back at Williamsburg, until a playoff game late in the season. “I was going for a tackle and my leg got caught underneath the guy and felt a pop,” said Huedepohl, then a sophomore, now a senior. “It was an ACL tear so I got surgery on that”
Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament
8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain. Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.
Informational meeting to update Dubuque middle school consolidation
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Dubuque Community School District will hold an informational meeting for people to learn more about its middle school consolidation study. In April the Dubuque School Board voted to move to a two middle school model by the fall of 2026. They said they...
Show You Care: Nate Sherwood does all he can to keep skateboarding alive and well
Skate shop owner Nate Sherwood keeps skating alive in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walk into Eduskate Board Shop in Cedar Rapids, and you’ll notice Nate Sherwood. “That’s me owner ‘operskater’ of Eduskate I ‘appreciskate’ you noticing. Don’t let me ‘irriskate’ you with those I can do those all day.”
Welcome to November
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again a blocking pattern keeps us quiet. Through Thursday the sky fills with sunshine and we enjoy some unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs in fact could reach record levels well into the 70s. A cold front moves in on Friday and stalls across the state. This brings rain Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ in many locations. Have a great night!
45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight rescheduled, leaves Wednesday
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Dubuque snowplow drivers training ahead of first snowfall
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque put its snowplow drivers to the test with a snowplow simulator on Tuesday. Drivers navigated obstacles like people walking across the street, emergency vehicles responding to accidents, and the challenges of maintaining control of a snow-covered road. “I’m learning all the risks...
Above normal high temperatures this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a clear sky outside the window and temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Eastern Iowa. While it’s a warm morning, it’ll be an even warmer afternoon! Temperatures today will rise into the mid-70s. We’ll actually be very close to record-high temperatures for the day. Today’s warm temperatures are partly due to high winds from the south, gusts over 30 are possible. We’ll also enjoy a sunny sky.
Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week
Nice start to November, 70s hold through Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to November! This month is typically the king of cloud cover, but that is not the case at least for the next few days. Plan on highs into the 70s this afternoon with fully sunny sky. Records for this date are in the upper 70s to lower 80s and should remain in place. Tomorrow and Thursday, highs will surge well into the 70s which could feasibly tie or set new records for those dates. By Friday, we are still on track for rain chances to increase, likely lasting into Saturday as well. In terms of rain amounts, this may be another situation where an inch or more may occur based on the latest track. No severe weather is expected at this time. Have a great day!
Cloudiness decreases, setting up nice Halloween
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm weather wraps up October and kicks off November, setting the stage for easy trick-or-treating on Monday night. Lows tonight drop toward 40, with skies slowly becoming partly cloudy. They will continue to become sunnier through the day on Monday, with highs into the mid and upper 60s. Trick-or-treat time temps will range from the low 60s early toward the low 50s late.
Teen injured after crashing into Iowa State Patrol vehicle in Waterloo during chase
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an Iowa State Patrol car during a law enforcement vehicle chase in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon. In a crash report, troopers said the teen was heading west on Ridgeway Avenue, east of Grundy Road, just before 4:30 p.m.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
New interim superintendent starts at Cedar Rapids School District
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday is the first day for the interim superintendent to officially begin his duties at the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Last week the board named Art Sathoff for the position. He had recently retired after 34 years of education. That included 11 years as a superintendent in two different school districts.
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
Judge rules Iowa schools can require masks
