Stabbings outside Halloween party in quiet gated community upset Sapulpa neighborhood
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for stabbing three young men outside a Halloween party at a home near S 33rd W Ave and W 81st St S early Sunday morning. Sapulpa Police initially said Sunday morning that...
Teenage suspect in McLain High School deadly shooting pleads not guilty
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
news9.com
Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect
Man arrested after impersonating tow truck driver in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after stealing multiple vehicles from a Tulsa parking lot while impersonating a tow truck driver, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, TPD received a call concerning a stolen vehicle from a parking lot near...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Recover Stolen Vehicle
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
KTUL
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
news9.com
Man Shot, Killed In Tulsa Identified; Suspect Arrested In Texas
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Confirms 17 Burials Found At Oaklawn Cemetery Renewed Search For Massacre Victims
Archeologists discovered 17 unmarked burials at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Archeologists are not calling this a mass grave. At the beginning of this latest excavation, the team said it wanted to search to the west and to the south of...
news9.com
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs
Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
Police: 3 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
House fire reveals 8 dead in Broken Arrow, Okla. home, Homicide Investigation launched
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Broken Arrow Police Dept confirm they are investigating a house fire where eight people are dead in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. They are now calling it a Homicide Investigation. BAPD call it a, “complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage.” Authorities were drawn to the residence...
Friends, family gathered to lay two victims of the Okmulgee quadruple homicides to rest
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Mark and Billy Chastain were both fathers, brothers, and sons. They were loved by so many. Mark was 32 and Billy was 30 years old when their lives were taken tragically. The brothers and two friends disappeared on Oct. 9. Five days later, on Oct. 14 their dismembered remains were discovered in Deep Fork River.
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old last seen in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman last seen on Monday around 3:20 p.m. in Muskogee, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Carolyn Manies weighs 180 lbs. and is 5′4″ tall. They also said she has blue eyes.
news9.com
Neighbors, Landlord Struggling To Process Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide
KTUL
Broken Arrow police believe tragedy that claimed 8 lives to be murder-suicide
