Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Traditional TV beats streaming in ratings as overnight viewer numbers for Netflix are revealed for the first time
Netflix might be the top streaming service but new figures reveal traditional TV attracts just as many – and often a lot more – viewers for individual shows. Netflix is now part of the Barb audience measurement system, meaning that for the first time its overnight ratings are available along with those of other TV services.
‘Blockbuster’: What Time Does the New Show Premiere on Netflix?
Netflix's new show, 'Blockbuster,' makes its debut on Nov. 3. What time can subscribers expect the workplace comedy on the platform?
The Sandman is returning for season 2 on Netflix
Nearly three months after the first season of The Sandman debuted on Netflix, the streaming service has officially greenlit the series for season 2. Neil Gaiman, the creator of the comic book upon which the series is based, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday, as did the official Netflix account. The announcement came about an hour after Deadline reported that The Sandman would return.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
