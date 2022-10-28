ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, Plymouth scramble to accommodate migrant families

By Tiffany Chan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

Kingston, Plymouth scramble to accommodate migrant families 02:13

KINGSTON - Kingston residents were just as surprised as town officials after more than 100 migrants arrived there from countries like Venezuela and Haiti, according to Gov. Baker's administration.

"I think we got to take care of our own citizens first," said Walter Campbell, a South Shore resident.

The families are staying at the Baymont Inn in Kingston, as neighboring Plymouth prepares to accommodate 27 migrant families.

"As of 3 p.m. this afternoon, we've been informed that 11 families are now here in town. Of those 11 families, 24 of them are children," said Plymouth Town Manager Derek Brindisi.

Most of the migrants were already living in Massachusetts before they were moved. They are not expected to be in Kingston and Plymouth permanently.

Their arrival on the South Shore is stirring up mixed emotions. "There's no way we can handle an influx of migrants here. Resources get stretched," Campbell said.

Beginning in the classroom, there's a scramble to enroll roughly 20 children into Kingston schools this week. Some of the children don't speak English.

With such short notice, town managers are doing as much as they can with the limited answers they have.

"The lack of cohesiveness and coordination that should have taken place, so it has been difficult," Brindisi said.

Comments / 25

KHN
5d ago

I’ll bet all of these “students” are illiterate in their own language that isn’t English, and have never even sat in a classroom. Our cities and towns aren’t equipped to educate them, but the Biden administration aka Obama’s third term are domestic terrorists

Reply(1)
20
Ron Wolf
5d ago

BUT your "hometown hero"-- you know him better as lil joey boy the MORON -- wants them to be your NEW NEXT DOOR NEIGHBOR. ENJOY!!!!!

Reply
15
donnalake
4d ago

Not migrants..illegals! Alot of children in US that are homeless..tend to those families first!..I am broke, with cancer..but I care for our children..

Reply(2)
12
 

