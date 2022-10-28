Read full article on original website
Homelessness state of public health emergency continues in Olympia
The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance that declares a continuing state of public health emergency related to human health and environmental conditions caused by increasing houselessness on Tuesday, October 25. Initially adopted in July 2018, the city council reviews the conditions every six months to determine if the declaration...
Urban transition plan hearing gets greenlit for Nov. 30 in Olympia
Olympia and Thurston County's Planning Commissions approved holding a public hearing on the Olympia Joint Plan on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The Planning Commission held another work study session on October 26 to discuss the updated joint plan presented by Thurston County association planner Leah Davis. The Olympia Joint Plan...
‘Young Child and Families Center’ is now in the works for $71M in Lacey
Community conversations are ongoing for the “Young Child and Families Center” project of the City of Lacey, North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS), and the South Sound YMCA. NTPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Troy Oliver said they are organizing monthly meetings to discuss youth and family needs and to gather insights and recommendations.
Construction along Olympia's State Avenue next week
Olympia is warning motorists and community members of upcoming traffic disruptions along State Avenue from Pear to Chestnut Streets starting Monday, November 7. According to the city’s press release, State Avenue will be undergoing safety improvements as part of the city’s street improvement project. Motorists and residents are...
Property crime and prevention briefing by Olympia Police
The Olympia Police Department (OPD) briefed the Olympia Community Livability & Public Safety Committee about property crime data and statistics during its October 26 regular meeting. “We're going to talk a little bit about property crimes here in the city of Olympia tonight. There are a couple [of] ways that...
Kitsap Cougars pounce North Thurston Rams, 24-21
It was a close game between Central Kitsap High School and North Thurston High School last Friday, October 28, at the South Sound Stadium. Despite their valiant efforts, the Rams fell short and got trounced on by the Cougars in a close game ending in a score of 24-21 in favor of the cats.
Police Blotter for Saturday, October 29, 2022
On 10/29/22 at 3:59 p.m. in the 8800 block of Steilacoom Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kelly Edward Arnie Lund, 24, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault, 2) second-degree malicious mischief, 3) interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and 4) second-degree possession of stolen property. Lacey Police Department. On...
