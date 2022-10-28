ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Train collides with car in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
The Associated Press

21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims

The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said. Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced Tuesday that four graves, two adult-size and two child-size, had been found.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 people stabbed at Halloween house party in Sapulpa

SAPULPA Okla. — Two people were stabbed outside a Halloween house party early Sunday in Sapulpa, police said. Captain Troy Foreman with Sapulpa police said they were called to a home on West 77th Street around 4 a.m. When police arrived, they reported “hundreds” of attendees, Foreman said....
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley

Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week

TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove woman found “incompetent” to stand trial in neighbor’s death

TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of stabbing an elderly man multiple times, possibly with a pair of scissors, was found incompetent to stand trial, according to online federal documents. Kellie Lee Crawford, 55, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country...
GROVE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Found Dead Near Downtown Tulsa

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead just north of Downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police say a passerby first noticed the body of a man who appeared to be dead and called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from what...
TULSA, OK
NBC News

NBC News

