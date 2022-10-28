Read full article on original website
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
Train collides with car in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
KTUL
Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
Oklahoma couple accused of killing 6 kids in murder-suicide faced financial pressures
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning home...
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said. Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced Tuesday that four graves, two adult-size and two child-size, had been found.
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As authorities in Broken Arrow investigate the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide, FOX23 spoke with a man who knew the family and used to live near them. On Thursday night, Shaun Kucera turned on FOX23 News and saw what he had...
“I just don’t understand,” Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week's killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say.
2 people stabbed at Halloween house party in Sapulpa
SAPULPA Okla. — Two people were stabbed outside a Halloween house party early Sunday in Sapulpa, police said. Captain Troy Foreman with Sapulpa police said they were called to a home on West 77th Street around 4 a.m. When police arrived, they reported “hundreds” of attendees, Foreman said....
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
2 Adults, 6 Children Found Dead In Burned Broken Arrow Home; Murder/Suicide Investigation Underway
Broken Arrow Police have confirmed that two adults and six children were killed in what is now a murder/suicide investigation. Police say they do not believe at this time that any of the victims died because of the fire but that the final causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week
TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove woman found “incompetent” to stand trial in neighbor’s death
TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of stabbing an elderly man multiple times, possibly with a pair of scissors, was found incompetent to stand trial, according to online federal documents. Kellie Lee Crawford, 55, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country...
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Operating Meth Lab In Home With Multiple Children
A Tulsa couple faces a list of federal charges after investigators said the pair had a meth lab at their home with their children living there. According to court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, a confidential source helped investigators with the bust, which led to the arrests of 36-year-old Nathaniel Burns, a convicted felon, and his wife, Ashley Burns.
Man Found Dead Near Downtown Tulsa
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead just north of Downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police say a passerby first noticed the body of a man who appeared to be dead and called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from what...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police believe tragedy that claimed 8 lives to be murder-suicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department provided an update to the homicide investigation that claimed eight lives Thursday night. The Chief of Police Brandon Berryhill says they believe it to be a murder-suicide. Both adults are suspected. The six children who died ranged in age from...
One dead, Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash
First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
