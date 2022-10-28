Read full article on original website
‘Young Child and Families Center’ is now in the works for $71M in Lacey
Community conversations are ongoing for the “Young Child and Families Center” project of the City of Lacey, North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS), and the South Sound YMCA. NTPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Troy Oliver said they are organizing monthly meetings to discuss youth and family needs and to gather insights and recommendations.
Urban transition plan hearing gets greenlit for Nov. 30 in Olympia
Olympia and Thurston County's Planning Commissions approved holding a public hearing on the Olympia Joint Plan on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The Planning Commission held another work study session on October 26 to discuss the updated joint plan presented by Thurston County association planner Leah Davis. The Olympia Joint Plan...
Homelessness state of public health emergency continues in Olympia
The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance that declares a continuing state of public health emergency related to human health and environmental conditions caused by increasing houselessness on Tuesday, October 25. Initially adopted in July 2018, the city council reviews the conditions every six months to determine if the declaration...
Police Blotter for Monday, October 31, 2022
On 10/31/22 at 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Delaware Ave, Centralia, Sheriff's deputies arrested a 27-year-old suspect on suspicion of 1) first-degree rape of a child and 2) first-degree child molestation. On 10/31/22 at 7:11 p.m. in the 15400 block of Mckee Ln SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Justin...
Kitsap Cougars pounce North Thurston Rams, 24-21
It was a close game between Central Kitsap High School and North Thurston High School last Friday, October 28, at the South Sound Stadium. Despite their valiant efforts, the Rams fell short and got trounced on by the Cougars in a close game ending in a score of 24-21 in favor of the cats.
