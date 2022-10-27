ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

hottytoddy.com

MSDH Says Medical Marijuana Should Be Available Around January

Patients who are waiting for medically prescribed marijuana could see product on shelves around the first of the year, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. On Thursday, MSDH updated media on the state’s new Medical Cannabis Program that voters approved about two years ago. According to Kris...
OXFORD, MS
WDSU

Mississippi's $40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton

Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries, eight processors, three disposal...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Company accused of selling health insurance without license in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) issued a cease and desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings, LLC. According to MID, the insurance agency violated Mississippi law by marketing and selling health insurance without having an insurance license. The agency also said Salvasen Holdings marketed insurance plans […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi governor calls special session for ‘biggest economic development project in history’ — 1,000 new jobs, $2.5 billion investment

Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced he was calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday for what he called the largest economic development project in state history. Reeves posted on social media: “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle: $2.5 billion capital investment (Nearly 2X larger than previous CapEx record), 1000 jobs, $93,000 average salary.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi Insurance Department issues Cease and Desist order

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Insurance Department is cracking down on a company because of its business practices. The department has issued a Cease and Desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings LLC. The company is accused of marketing and selling Health Insurance without...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has called a special session for Wednesday to consider incentives for an economic development project. The governor said the deal will include an approximately $2.5 billion corporate capital investment and create 1,000 jobs, with the average salary of the jobs at approximately $93,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Governor calls special session called for $2.5B investment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) called a special session of the Mississippi Legislature. Reeves tweeted, “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle. $2.5 billion capital investment (nearly 2X larger than previous CapEx record), 1,000 jobs and $93,000 average salary.” According to Reeves, the economic development deal […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Nearly 30,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 30, a total of 29,919 absentee ballots have been requested in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. The Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported 29,044 absentee ballots have been sent, and 22,221 absentee ballots have been received. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wisconsin Watch

We answer your questions about increased rain across the Mississippi River basin

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

