4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 1, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II was reevaluated by Dr. William C. Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia on Monday. Payton has been cleared to increase conditioning and on court activity in preparation to return to play. Payton will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Memphis and the upcoming six-game road trip at which a timeline for return to game action will be determined.
NBA
NBA imposes penalty on 76ers for early free agency discussions
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
NBA
"He's An All-Star" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Memphis
On a night typically reserved for villains, a merry band of heroes stole the show inside Vivint Arena. With Dillon Brooks doing his best impersonation of the ultimate Jazz villain and Ja Morant looking like an MVP frontrunner, it was Lauri Markkanen, Malik Beasley, and co. who proved that even the good guys can win on Halloween.
NBA
Orlando Magic and PureCycle Team Up to Clean Up Orlando
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have already established an identity this season as a hard-nosed squad that competes night in and night out. Two key components of that makeup are their willingness to clean the glass and collect loose balls, ranking top 10 in the NBA in both of those categories.
NBA
SPURS SIGN JORDAN HALL
SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 2, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has signed forward Jordan Hall. Hall, 6-8/220, appeared in four preseason games this year for the Spurs before being waived on Oct. 24. Prior to signing a two-way contract with San Antonio on Aug. 11, the 20-year-old forward suited up for the Spurs Summer League team and averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over five games in Las Vegas. Hall spent his sophomore campaign last season at Saint Joseph’s, where he averaged 14.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.23 steals on his way to being named to the All-Big 5 First Team.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bol Bol, Royce O'Neale among Week 3 pickups
Week 2 of the fantasy hoops season is in the books, and hopefully, you were able to scoop up Trey Murphy III, who was only 31% rostered this time last week. He’s now 41st in per-game value thanks to some phenomenal play and injuries to Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Even Dennis Smith Jr. (who provided top-30 value in Week 2) looks to have staying power heading into Week 3 with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier still out of the lineup.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 1, 2022
Listen to the latest episode of the Pelicans Podcast featuring Erin Hartigan on Halloween and Zion's return against the Clippers. Check out Saturday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/zion-williamson-herb-jones-questionable-for-sundays-game-at-clippers. Friday’s Pelicans Podcast featured guest Christian Clark of NOLA.com. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/nola-com-christian-clark-west-coast-road-trip-player-improvements-pelicans-podcast.
NBA
Gameday update: Pelicans at Lakers (11/2/2022)
NEW ORLEANS (4-2) at LOS ANGELES LAKERS (1-5) 9:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM. In a matchup of Western Conference teams that have started the regular season in much different fashion, New Orleans will try to add to its early road success (3-1, wins at Brooklyn, Charlotte, LA Clippers) and post a fourth straight head-to-head victory over the Lakers, dating back to a 3-0 sweep in 2021-22. The Pelicans possess the West’s fifth-best record despite being without multiple key players due to injury, but they have a chance to get closer to full strength health-wise in the near future. Meanwhile, the Lakers recorded their first victory Sunday by defeating Denver in Crypto.com Arena, the last of the NBA’s 30 teams to crack the win column. Like the Pelicans – who listed Herb Jones as probable on Tuesday’s injury report – the Lakers have some injury uncertainty, with Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable to play against his former franchise.
NBA
Orlando Magic’s Key Strengths and Weaknesses Through Seven Games
The Magic are tied for eighth in the NBA in free throw attempts with 24.7 per game. The last time they ranked in the top 10 in this category was in 2010-11, when they were fifth. Rookie Paolo Banchero has already attempted 60 free throws, fifth most in the league.
NBA
76ers Host Wizards Following Three Straight Road Wins | Gameday Report 9/82
The 76ers (4-4) play the Wizards again on Wednesday, this time on home Penn Medicine Court at The Center, after beating them 118-111 on Monday in Washington. The Sixers return after a successful four-game road trip that saw them win each of their final three games in Toronto, Chicago, and D.C.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays for 11/2
We have a massive 11-game slate on tap for Wednesday, which means there’s an enormous player pool to wade through. Below you’ll find some players to target and fade, and I’ve made an effort to avoid players that are obvious quality additions to your lineups. GUARDS. Anfernee...
NBA
Q&A: Tyrese Maxey on hot start, building teammates' trust and more
Only a handful of games into his third NBA season, Tyrese Maxey’s value to the Philadelphia 76ers isn’t known only to his teammates and coaches. Forward Tobias Harris’ wife Jasmine appreciates what the slender, effervescent 21-year-old guard means to the Sixers’ fortunes and future too. “My...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Nets 116
After knocking off the Nets with a record-setting performance on Saturday night, the Pacers fell into a big hole in the first half in Monday's rematch, trailing by as many as 24. Still, Indiana didn't give in, buoyed by a career night from second-year guard Chris Duarte, and even managed to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter.
NBA
First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency
The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (11/2)
Pascal Siakam (PF/C – TOR): $9,500 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel. Siakam has been a regular in this section all year, and it’s amazing just how much he’s added to his game. The big man is playing point guard for the Raptors, averaging 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. That’s led to Siakam scoring at least 44 DraftKings points in every game, generating a 52-point average. Facing the Spurs is spectacular, too, with San Antonio sitting third in pace and 24th in defensive efficiency.
NBA
Magic Hang Tough With Mavs Before Falling Short
Paolo Banchero’s streak of consecutive 20-plus-point games to start an NBA career ended at six after finishing with 18 points in Sunday’s 114-105 loss to the host Dallas Mavericks. Bol Bol, meanwhile, tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Dallas native R.J. Hampton scored a season-best 15 points and two-way contract player Kevon Harris had a career-high 12 points. Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points, the most ever scored by a Maverick against the Magic.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Hornets (11.02.22)
The Chicago Bulls (4-4) return home to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-4) in the first of four between the two this season. Tonight’s contest closes the book on a back-to-back for Chicago. Last night in Bed-Stuy, New York, the Bulls cut down the Brooklyn Nets on national TV, 108-99, to even their record on the new season. As for Charlotte, the Hornets come to town somewhat banged up and on the heels of a 115-108 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Celtics
If tonight’s matchup with Boston is anything like the last time these two squads met just six days ago, fans are in for a barnburner on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine and Gold come into tonight’s showdown having won five straight – including Friday night’s thrilling overtime...
