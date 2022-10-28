NEW ORLEANS (4-2) at LOS ANGELES LAKERS (1-5) 9:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM. In a matchup of Western Conference teams that have started the regular season in much different fashion, New Orleans will try to add to its early road success (3-1, wins at Brooklyn, Charlotte, LA Clippers) and post a fourth straight head-to-head victory over the Lakers, dating back to a 3-0 sweep in 2021-22. The Pelicans possess the West’s fifth-best record despite being without multiple key players due to injury, but they have a chance to get closer to full strength health-wise in the near future. Meanwhile, the Lakers recorded their first victory Sunday by defeating Denver in Crypto.com Arena, the last of the NBA’s 30 teams to crack the win column. Like the Pelicans – who listed Herb Jones as probable on Tuesday’s injury report – the Lakers have some injury uncertainty, with Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable to play against his former franchise.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO