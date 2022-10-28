Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
‘American Horror Story’ brings spooky season to the concrete jungle
Content Warning: This article discusses graphic imagery and content seen in “American Horror Story: NYC.”. Ryan Murphy seems to be on some kind of kick lately. After releasing “Dahmer” and “The Watcher,” both of which broke records for the number of hours watched on Netflix, Murphy returns yet again with “American Horror Story: NYC.” With the 11th season in the greater “American Horror Story” anthology, Murphy seems to be leaning a little more toward creepy and a little less toward horror.
Michigan Daily
Finding the fairy tale
If I were to imagine the least magical, least romantic place on Earth, it would be a dark, sticky basement full of people who may or may not have showered in the last 48 hours, bobbing their heads up and down to “Business” by Tiësto for the third time that week. Second to that would probably be the filtered water fountains on the fourth floor of the Shapiro Undergraduate Library that are somehow always on the “red” status, deeming their contents undrinkable, in a cluster full of students on the verge of tearing their heart out in the name of whatever Canvas page they’ve had opened for days.
Michigan Daily
Movies that would be better with aliens
Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers. Monsters are really no more than misunderstood beings. Aliens, therefore, fit into my personal definition of “monsters” because in spite of how hard we may try, we know very little about them. Aliens may be misjudged, their characteristics and personalities unknown, but it is a plain fact that they make movies better.
Michigan Daily
The power of ‘huh’ — Why contemporary art deserves recognition
“I could do that” is a phrase that reverberates throughout people’s minds when they think about and experience contemporary art. From its potentially offensive and absurdly jarring components to its underwhelming simplicity, contemporary art has often been regarded by the general public as too displeasing or too elementary, the latter being characterized within the first phrase of the paragraph.
Michigan Daily
‘My Policeman’ is just as heartrending as the novel
The story of “My Policeman” is an emotional telling of a tragic history regarding the mistreatment and criminalization of homosexuality in 1950s Britain. In her novel of the same name, author Bethan Roberts seamlessly transitions from one narrator to another, effectively portraying the passion and desperation of the love triangle at the center of the story: Schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin, “The Crown”) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson, “The Road to Coronation Street”) both love the same man, policeman Tom (Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”), who is unattainable to each of them.
Michigan Daily
‘Pitch Perfect’ remains iconic 10 years later
Grossing over $115 million at the box office, “Pitch Perfect” (Jason Moore, “Shotgun Wedding”) was the talk of 2012 and had young teenagers itching to become involved in music. As of last month, it’s already been 10 years since the release of this iconic movie, and its reputation continues to make it relevant. From Fat Amy to the “Cups” song to riff-offs, “Pitch Perfect” was a cultural reset that completely redefined a cappella groups, painting the musical style in a new light.
Michigan Daily
Coraline’s other mother holds isolation in those spidery fingers
There is probably no fear that has plagued me as intensely or for as long as my fear of the “other mother” in “Coraline.”. This stop-motion animated character from the 2009 children’s film has hands resembling metal spiders with knitting-needle fingers and a face that is, at first, loving (except for its button eyes), but transforms into something altogether inhuman. She was the monster I feared was sitting behind me or just around the corner from ages 10 to 12. If I wanted to test my emotional stability, I would type the movie’s title into my iPod Touch. Just seeing Coraline herself, who is not remotely scary, sent a jolt of fear through my body by association.
Michigan Daily
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ may not be the spooky treat you’re craving this Halloween
With Halloween upon us, audiences are itching for new content to celebrate spooky season right. For some, re-watching “Hocus Pocus” may do the trick, but others need a spine-chilling horror movie full of jump scares and paranormal activity. Unfortunately for those who resonate with the latter, there may be little hope this year as Netflix’s new episodic anthology, “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” is sure to fall short of your expectations, leaving the holiday a little less haunted than you had hoped.
