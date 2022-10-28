Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
Michigan Daily
‘American Horror Story’ brings spooky season to the concrete jungle
Content Warning: This article discusses graphic imagery and content seen in “American Horror Story: NYC.”. Ryan Murphy seems to be on some kind of kick lately. After releasing “Dahmer” and “The Watcher,” both of which broke records for the number of hours watched on Netflix, Murphy returns yet again with “American Horror Story: NYC.” With the 11th season in the greater “American Horror Story” anthology, Murphy seems to be leaning a little more toward creepy and a little less toward horror.
I Need You To Stop What You're Doing Immediately And Look At These 17 Super-Interesting Photos
Currently wishing it still cost less than $15,000 to buy a house.
Michigan Daily
‘Pitch Perfect’ remains iconic 10 years later
Grossing over $115 million at the box office, “Pitch Perfect” (Jason Moore, “Shotgun Wedding”) was the talk of 2012 and had young teenagers itching to become involved in music. As of last month, it’s already been 10 years since the release of this iconic movie, and its reputation continues to make it relevant. From Fat Amy to the “Cups” song to riff-offs, “Pitch Perfect” was a cultural reset that completely redefined a cappella groups, painting the musical style in a new light.
Michigan Daily
iPartied with Matt Bennett
Upon walking into in downtown Detroit, one is greeted by many vestiges of the past. An illuminated marquee lined with individual light bulbs juts out from an ornately decorated facade. Inside, geometrically pieced archways soar over the grand atrium, and individually numbered exit signs are collages of stained glass. History lines the concert hall: Medieval-esque suits of armor guard columns teleported from Ancient Rome and vivid murals depict animals on the Earth uninhibited by the existence of humans as party lights change colors overhead.
Michigan Daily
Movies that would be better with aliens
Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers. Monsters are really no more than misunderstood beings. Aliens, therefore, fit into my personal definition of “monsters” because in spite of how hard we may try, we know very little about them. Aliens may be misjudged, their characteristics and personalities unknown, but it is a plain fact that they make movies better.
Michigan Daily
Melissa Lozada-Oliva’s poetic novel ‘Dreaming of You’ is a beautiful yet complicated mess
Who is the first celebrity you think about when you ponder over the idea of Latinidad, the term author Melissa Lozada-Oliva uses to refer to Latinx identity? Whether you’re a member of the Latinx community or not, most of us think of Selena Quintanilla Pérez, the Mexican-American queen of Tejano music. Lozada-Oliva is no different. In drafting a collection of poems to depict Lozada-Oliva’s confusion regarding her femininity and Latinx identity through a fictionalized version of herself, she brings the iconic Selena back to life in “Dreaming of You,” spiraling into a world of chaos and insanity.
Michigan Daily
‘My Policeman’ is just as heartrending as the novel
The story of “My Policeman” is an emotional telling of a tragic history regarding the mistreatment and criminalization of homosexuality in 1950s Britain. In her novel of the same name, author Bethan Roberts seamlessly transitions from one narrator to another, effectively portraying the passion and desperation of the love triangle at the center of the story: Schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin, “The Crown”) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson, “The Road to Coronation Street”) both love the same man, policeman Tom (Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”), who is unattainable to each of them.
Traditional TV beats streaming in ratings as overnight viewer numbers for Netflix are revealed for the first time
Netflix might be the top streaming service but new figures reveal traditional TV attracts just as many – and often a lot more – viewers for individual shows. Netflix is now part of the Barb audience measurement system, meaning that for the first time its overnight ratings are available along with those of other TV services.
Michigan Daily
Pass the MiC Podcast: Cultural Appropriation is Spooky
Pass the MiC has a new team! Meet new team members Sadia Islam (Content Producer), SJ Shin (Content Producer), Lauren Kouassi (Content Producer), Eilene Koo (Audio Producer), Wendy Qian (Audio Producer), Ayden Williams (Audio Engineer), and Kavya Uppalapati (External Outreach)! The entire team along with our new Executive Producers Eesha and Aman sit down to talk about cultural appropriation.
Michigan Daily
My monstrous Muppets-inspired prediction for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie
I reimagined the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNaF) franchise as a Muppets movie — skipping dinner to do so — and half of my friends are worried about me. Starving and spiraling after staring at Microsoft (MS) Paint for hours, all I had to show for my effort was a madman’s monstrous PNG. How did I get here?
‘The Sandman’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
“The Sandman” is returning to Netflix. The streaming platform has officially renewed the Neil Gaiman series based on the DC Comics universe, expanding the franchise with new episodes based on other stories from the graphic novels. Leading up to Wednesday’s evening announcement, there was rampant speculation among Netflix subscribers about whether “The Sandman” would be renewed or was even canceled, despite its success, even leading Gaiman to dispute a tweet from a fan account online. And while Netflix has renewed “The Sandman,” it’s not exactly coming back for a Season 2, as the show will focus on other aspects of the...
Michigan Daily
Coraline’s other mother holds isolation in those spidery fingers
There is probably no fear that has plagued me as intensely or for as long as my fear of the “other mother” in “Coraline.”. This stop-motion animated character from the 2009 children’s film has hands resembling metal spiders with knitting-needle fingers and a face that is, at first, loving (except for its button eyes), but transforms into something altogether inhuman. She was the monster I feared was sitting behind me or just around the corner from ages 10 to 12. If I wanted to test my emotional stability, I would type the movie’s title into my iPod Touch. Just seeing Coraline herself, who is not remotely scary, sent a jolt of fear through my body by association.
Netflix November 2022: All the Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in November
While plenty of exciting new titles are coming to Netflix in November, including season five of The Crown, other movies and shows are leaving the streaming service. Here’s everything leaving Netflix in November. On the TV side, some guilty-pleasure reality shows will be cycling off Netflix in November, including...
Michigan Daily
‘The X-Files,’ monsters and the fallacy of scientism
There’s an episode in the third season of “The X-Files” — “Quagmire” — where special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny, “Aquarius”) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson, “Sex Education”) are in Georgia investigating “Big Blue,” a continental version of the Loch Ness Monster. In the rest of the show’s “Monster of the Week” installments, there’s always something to hunt — a 200-year-old shapeshifting serial killer who lies dormant in 30-year increments, a human-flatworm hybrid that inhabits the New Jersey sewer system, a parasitic slug worshipped by a cult. But “Quagmire” is not so open-and-shut.
Imagine Dragons & The Strokes to Headline Inaugural Edition of Lollapalooza India
MUMBAI – Rock bands Imagine Dragons and The Strokes will headline the first Indian edition of Lollapalooza in January 2023, it was announced Wednesday (Nov. 2). The festival, which will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 28-29, is promoted and co-produced by Indian ticketing platform and entertainment company BookMyShow, along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents, which is owned by Live Nation. The Mumbai leg will mark the Asia debut of Lollapalooza, which expanded to Santiago, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in South America, and Berlin, Paris and Stockholm in Europe over the past decade. Related Lollapalooza Expands to...
Michigan Daily
Fighting off the monsters of adulthood with ‘New Girl’
The scariest TV episode is not one of monsters or horror, it’s one of fallen heroes and hilarious sitcoms: Season 3, Episode 6 of “New Girl,” “Keaton.”. In “Keaton,” loveable egomaniac Schmidt (Max Greenfield, “Veronica Mars”) grapples with the loss of two girlfriends by finding solace in cold cuts and mayo straight from the jar, as his roommates tiptoe around him to prepare for a Halloween party.
Comments / 0