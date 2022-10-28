Read full article on original website
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
‘Blockbuster’: What Time Does the New Show Premiere on Netflix?
Netflix's new show, 'Blockbuster,' makes its debut on Nov. 3. What time can subscribers expect the workplace comedy on the platform?
Michigan Daily
‘American Horror Story’ brings spooky season to the concrete jungle
Content Warning: This article discusses graphic imagery and content seen in “American Horror Story: NYC.”. Ryan Murphy seems to be on some kind of kick lately. After releasing “Dahmer” and “The Watcher,” both of which broke records for the number of hours watched on Netflix, Murphy returns yet again with “American Horror Story: NYC.” With the 11th season in the greater “American Horror Story” anthology, Murphy seems to be leaning a little more toward creepy and a little less toward horror.
‘The Sandman’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
“The Sandman” is returning to Netflix. The streaming platform has officially renewed the Neil Gaiman series based on the DC Comics universe, expanding the franchise with new episodes based on other stories from the graphic novels. Leading up to Wednesday’s evening announcement, there was rampant speculation among Netflix subscribers about whether “The Sandman” would be renewed or was even canceled, despite its success, even leading Gaiman to dispute a tweet from a fan account online. And while Netflix has renewed “The Sandman,” it’s not exactly coming back for a Season 2, as the show will focus on other aspects of the...
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2. Similarly offering somewhat upscale genre fare, this first-ever co-production between Ireland and the Philippines is a diverting if...
Michigan Daily
Movies that would be better with aliens
Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers. Monsters are really no more than misunderstood beings. Aliens, therefore, fit into my personal definition of “monsters” because in spite of how hard we may try, we know very little about them. Aliens may be misjudged, their characteristics and personalities unknown, but it is a plain fact that they make movies better.
Michigan Daily
Pass the MiC Podcast: Cultural Appropriation is Spooky
Pass the MiC has a new team! Meet new team members Sadia Islam (Content Producer), SJ Shin (Content Producer), Lauren Kouassi (Content Producer), Eilene Koo (Audio Producer), Wendy Qian (Audio Producer), Ayden Williams (Audio Engineer), and Kavya Uppalapati (External Outreach)! The entire team along with our new Executive Producers Eesha and Aman sit down to talk about cultural appropriation.
Traditional TV beats streaming in ratings as overnight viewer numbers for Netflix are revealed for the first time
Netflix might be the top streaming service but new figures reveal traditional TV attracts just as many – and often a lot more – viewers for individual shows. Netflix is now part of the Barb audience measurement system, meaning that for the first time its overnight ratings are available along with those of other TV services.
Michigan Daily
Fighting off the monsters of adulthood with ‘New Girl’
The scariest TV episode is not one of monsters or horror, it’s one of fallen heroes and hilarious sitcoms: Season 3, Episode 6 of “New Girl,” “Keaton.”. In “Keaton,” loveable egomaniac Schmidt (Max Greenfield, “Veronica Mars”) grapples with the loss of two girlfriends by finding solace in cold cuts and mayo straight from the jar, as his roommates tiptoe around him to prepare for a Halloween party.
Michigan Daily
Finding the fairy tale
If I were to imagine the least magical, least romantic place on Earth, it would be a dark, sticky basement full of people who may or may not have showered in the last 48 hours, bobbing their heads up and down to “Business” by Tiësto for the third time that week. Second to that would probably be the filtered water fountains on the fourth floor of the Shapiro Undergraduate Library that are somehow always on the “red” status, deeming their contents undrinkable, in a cluster full of students on the verge of tearing their heart out in the name of whatever Canvas page they’ve had opened for days.
Michigan Daily
My monstrous Muppets-inspired prediction for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie
I reimagined the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNaF) franchise as a Muppets movie — skipping dinner to do so — and half of my friends are worried about me. Starving and spiraling after staring at Microsoft (MS) Paint for hours, all I had to show for my effort was a madman’s monstrous PNG. How did I get here?
Michigan Daily
Cookie Monster: Our self-care champion
Everyone knows Cookie Monster. “Sesame Street” was a staple of all our childhoods, with its easy-going theme song, the familiar Muppets and the lessons of kindness and compassion the characters all taught us. And, let’s be honest; everyone had their favorite Muppet. Some liked Oscar the Grouch, thinking his...
Michigan Daily
iPartied with Matt Bennett
Upon walking into in downtown Detroit, one is greeted by many vestiges of the past. An illuminated marquee lined with individual light bulbs juts out from an ornately decorated facade. Inside, geometrically pieced archways soar over the grand atrium, and individually numbered exit signs are collages of stained glass. History lines the concert hall: Medieval-esque suits of armor guard columns teleported from Ancient Rome and vivid murals depict animals on the Earth uninhibited by the existence of humans as party lights change colors overhead.
Michigan Daily
‘My Policeman’ is just as heartrending as the novel
The story of “My Policeman” is an emotional telling of a tragic history regarding the mistreatment and criminalization of homosexuality in 1950s Britain. In her novel of the same name, author Bethan Roberts seamlessly transitions from one narrator to another, effectively portraying the passion and desperation of the love triangle at the center of the story: Schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin, “The Crown”) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson, “The Road to Coronation Street”) both love the same man, policeman Tom (Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”), who is unattainable to each of them.
Michigan Daily
‘Pitch Perfect’ remains iconic 10 years later
Grossing over $115 million at the box office, “Pitch Perfect” (Jason Moore, “Shotgun Wedding”) was the talk of 2012 and had young teenagers itching to become involved in music. As of last month, it’s already been 10 years since the release of this iconic movie, and its reputation continues to make it relevant. From Fat Amy to the “Cups” song to riff-offs, “Pitch Perfect” was a cultural reset that completely redefined a cappella groups, painting the musical style in a new light.
Michigan Daily
An ode to ‘Monsters, Inc.’
I am not exaggerating in the least when I tell you I cannot remember a life without “Monsters, Inc.” The film is almost as old as I am, and all I remember about my first viewing is that it was my grandpa’s doing. Over the years, he introduced my sister and me to many films, but “Monsters, Inc.” may have been his greatest triumph (second only to “High School Musical,” which I initially refused to watch and then adopted as my sole personality trait). “Monsters, Inc.” references pepper our daily speech even when we haven’t done a good, proper rewatch in years. Like my grandfather, “Monsters, Inc.” was always right there when I needed it. Even as an adult, I maintain that “Monsters, Inc.” is one of the greats — a film like no other.
Michigan Daily
Coraline’s other mother holds isolation in those spidery fingers
There is probably no fear that has plagued me as intensely or for as long as my fear of the “other mother” in “Coraline.”. This stop-motion animated character from the 2009 children’s film has hands resembling metal spiders with knitting-needle fingers and a face that is, at first, loving (except for its button eyes), but transforms into something altogether inhuman. She was the monster I feared was sitting behind me or just around the corner from ages 10 to 12. If I wanted to test my emotional stability, I would type the movie’s title into my iPod Touch. Just seeing Coraline herself, who is not remotely scary, sent a jolt of fear through my body by association.
