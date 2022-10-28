Sgt. Joe Rizzo of the Centralia Police Department was promoted to Lieutenant on Monday, October 17 at Centralia City Hall. Lt. Rizzo began his career at CPD in 2001 after working for the Sandoval, Wamac, and Central City Police Departments. He rose through the ranks starting as a patrolman, then was assigned to investigations in 2014 until he was promoted to patrol division sergeant in 2018. He was assigned again to investigations in May of 2022 and is currently serving as investigations commander. A few of his accolades include being a juvenile officer, officer of the year in 2014, taser instructor, rifle instructor, and lead homicide investigator, among numerous additional training and commendations.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO