southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a Nov. 2021 incident, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to another felony charge he picked up Oct. 14 for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail.
KMOV
2 men charged in connection with robbery, shooting of woman in Granite City
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing and shooting a Granite City woman. On Tuesday, November 1, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that he charged Semaj Bass, 20, of St. Louis and Brian Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery.
Two charged after woman shot, robbed in Granite City
Two men face felony charges after a woman was shot and robbed a few weeks ago in Granite City.
Armed men carjack St. Louis sheriff's deputy outside Enterprise Center, steal his gun, phone
ST. LOUIS — Two suspects were still at-large Tuesday morning after a St. Louis city sheriff's deputy was carjacked and robbed just after midnight outside of the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. A law enforcement source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers a St. Louis city sheriff's...
advantagenews.com
Juvenile held after threat at Granite City High School
A juvenile is being held in connection to a threat made against Granite City High School. Granite City Police received a call at about 8:30 this (Wednesday) morning stating someone had made a threat against the Granite City Senior High School via social media. Police immediately initiated an investigation into the matter and quickly identified the person who made the threat.
‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband
HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
theshoppersweekly.com
Centralia police officer receives promotion
Sgt. Joe Rizzo of the Centralia Police Department was promoted to Lieutenant on Monday, October 17 at Centralia City Hall. Lt. Rizzo began his career at CPD in 2001 after working for the Sandoval, Wamac, and Central City Police Departments. He rose through the ranks starting as a patrolman, then was assigned to investigations in 2014 until he was promoted to patrol division sergeant in 2018. He was assigned again to investigations in May of 2022 and is currently serving as investigations commander. A few of his accolades include being a juvenile officer, officer of the year in 2014, taser instructor, rifle instructor, and lead homicide investigator, among numerous additional training and commendations.
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office warns of scammer posing as a deputy
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam and it involves someone impersonating a deputy. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says they have received a number of calls from around the county about the scam. My MO Info · KJ102822A.WAV. Bissell further explains how...
Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
Madison County spending tens of millions in ARPA funds
Madison County officials have finally decided how to spend the $51 million provided by the federal government.
wlds.com
Pittsfield Police Warn of Fake Money, Cashier’s Checks, and Forged Checks with Online Sales
The Pittsfield Police Department is warning the public about several recent fraud incidents in the area when it comes to selling things online. The Pittsfield Police say that the main target appears to be people buying/selling vehicles or high-dollar items online. The sellers are being duped with forged checks and fake cashier’s checks. Pittsfield Police ask if you choose to sell your vehicle or do any business online, verify all funds before completing the transaction.
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
KMOV
Car thief shot by son of woman he stole from, Richmond Heights police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in Richmond Heights are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen and her son shot at the suspects. According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, the incident took place Monday morning in the area of I-64 and Big Bend Boulevard. A woman’s BMW was stolen in Sunset Hills.
KMOV
Authorities locate missing woman and two children
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children has been canceled. The St. Louis County Police Department has reported that Shavonna White and her two children were found safe. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was...
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
wlds.com
$2 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in I-72 Traffic Stop
An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis. According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 66 on Interstate 72 at approximately 2:15 Monday afternoon on a Ford Econoline box truck.
AOL Corp
Alleged theft by treasurer is ‘heart-wrenching’ for metro-east softball organization
A Glen Carbon-based girls softball organization is reeling from news that its treasurer allegedly stole more than $64,000. “It’s heart-wrenching when you spend all that time and energy and something like this happens,” said Scott Griffith, a coach and past president of Esprit Metro Fastpitch Softball. “You expect better of people.”
