DC Students' Field Trip To VA Pumpkin Patch Ends In DWI School Bus Crash: Report

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department

A fun day at the pumpkin patch for Washington DC students was spoiled by their DWI driver who crashed on the return trip on Thursday, Oct. 27, NBC Washington reports.

Ben Murch Elementary School students were heading back from Cox Farms when the driver crashed, coming to a stop on Conference Center Drive in Chantilly sometime in the afternoon, the outlet said.

The driver was arrested in Fairfax County. A press conference was held at 9 p.m. No further details were immediately available.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.