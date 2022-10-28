ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Kobe Brown named to preseason All-SEC 1st first team

COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball senior forward Kobe Brown was named to the preseason All-SEC first team Tuesday. Brown averaged 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season for Missouri. He is the last Missouri player named to preseason All-SEC first team since Michael Porter Jr. in 2017. "You know...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

McGuire named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

COLUMBIA - Missouri football defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire has been named the Southeastern Conference's Defensive Lineman of the Week. McGuire contributed to Missouri's 23-10 win against South Carolina Saturday, tying his career best with three tackles for a loss and two sacks. The senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma finished the game with five total stops.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge, Tolton boys soccer advance to district finals

Top-seeded Rock Bridge boys soccer did just enough to advance to the Class 4 District 7 final, defeating No. 4 Blue Springs South in penalty kicks Thursday in Blue Springs. Sophomore Henry Jenks scored the lone goal in regulation for the Bruins, who were tied with the Jaguars at 1 after 80 minutes of play.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Public has a chance to weigh in on FUSUS software as informational meetings begin. The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department are partnering to host informational meetings regarding FUSUS, a new software program that allows CPD to access public or business video footage with the owner's permission. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Anglers head to Lion's Beuth Park after rainbow trout stocking

MOBERLY - The Missouri Department of Conservation delivered around 1,000 rainbow trout to Moberly's Lion's Beuth Park Lake on Monday. The MDC transported the fish from the Montauk State Fish Hatchery on Monday morning. A media specialist for MDC, Madeline Est, said she hopes the project will make trout angling more accessible for locals.
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Former Columbia resident charged in 1984 cold case will remain in North Carolina for now

COLUMBIA - A former Columbia resident will remain in a North Carolina jail for now after he did not waive his extradition hearing Wednesday. James Frederick Wilson was arrested at his home in Mooresville, North Carolina on Oct. 25. He is charged in Boone County with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon of a Columbia woman in 1984.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator

MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Open burning season starts Nov. 1 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Residents of Jefferson City are allowed to burn yard waste (sticks, grass clippings, leaves) from dawn to dusk between Nov. 1 and March 1 of each year, as per city ordinance. Fires must be attended at all times with a means of extinguishment readily available, and all...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 31

One man in stable condition after Columbia shooting. One man is in stable condition following a shooting late Saturday night in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Apartments off Old U.S. 63. A witness said he...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Route 240 bridge in Howard County closed for several weeks for urgent repairs

HOWARD COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri Route 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. Last week, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, MoDOT said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MoDOT seeks additional comments on preferred routes for I-70/Highway 63

COLUMBIA - A second round of public comment is being sought by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) regarding a study of Interstate 70 in Boone County, including potential alternatives at the I-70/U.S. Highway 63 connector. As the interstate crosses through Boone County, the study re-evaluates an Environmental Impact Statement...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Pharmacies and doctors push flu shots as cases rise across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — This year, the United States has seen record-high hospitalization rates for flu patients, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's unusually early, as the typical flu season peak happens between December and February. As of Friday, the CDC said that so far...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MU pauses plan to demolish Crowder Hall after ROTC alumni voice opposition

The University of Missouri has called off plans to demolish the building that has traditionally housed its ROTC programs — at least for now. The decision to "pause" demolition — as the university's chancellor described it — comes after several MU alumni wrote letters and emails to the administration opposing the plan.
KOMU

Hy-Vee announces stores will close on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBIA − Hy-Vee stores across mid-Missouri will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The company says it is the first time in its 92-year history that its stores will close on Thanksgiving. Last year, stores were open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closures include grocery stores, Dollar...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia

COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city. “I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night. Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy