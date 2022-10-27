Read full article on original website
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Giants unwilling to meet price for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants may not be willing to part ways with the draft assets needed to acquire Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Everyone naturally points to receiver," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said about Big Blue's needs coming off Sunday's 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Giants to 6-2 on the season heading into their bye week. "It's certainly a need, but the Giants are just as likely to add to their defensive line considering their struggles stopping the run this season. They lacked depth and lost veteran Nick Williams (biceps) on Sunday.
Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers
It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
Vikings CB Cam Dantzler on Mike Zimmer: ‘Nobody knows the inside story’
Eliminating the toxicity from the culture of the Minnesota Vikings was presumably at the top of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s to-do list. Perhaps one of the players most affected by former head coach Mike Zimmer’s antics was cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recently admitted to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, that he had a bit of an identity crisis after Zimmer benched him in favor of Bashaud Breeland last year.
Ravens Trading For Bears LB Roquan Smith
Adam Schefter reports the Ravens will send second and fifth-round picks to Chicago in exchange for Smith. This is the second big-name linebacker to be shipped out of Chicago in a week, and fills a need for the Ravens who have a strong history of inside linebacker play. Smith had...
Will Tennessee be at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff ranking?
With an offense that has arguably been the most dominant unit in football this season, it's difficult to suggest otherwise. On Saturday, they defeated No. 19 Kentucky 44-6. The No. 3 Volunteers racked up 422 yards of offense. Entering Saturday's game, they were averaging 50.1 points and 571.7 yards per...
With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, could Deion Sanders be in?
Deion Sanders showed this past weekend when Jackson State hosted "College Gameday" the type of energy he brings anywhere he goes. He's the type of coach that would immediately bring excitement to a program that is somehow more dysfunctional than Texas A&M. With Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference in...
Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with eight seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
16 observations from the 49ers win over the Rams
It's Halloween, and the San Francisco 49ers continued their haunting of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 49ers spooked the Rams enough that Sean McVay elected not to even try anymore, running the ball on third and long, even though there were still about five and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. At this costume party, the 49ers went as superheroes, while the Rams went as their usual—clowns. And not the scary kind.
Justin Jefferson Gives Honest Take About Vikings’ Offense
The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the most underrated teams in the NFL through eight weeks. After beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday, the Vikings improved to 6-1. This is the fifth-straight win for the Vikings and they are first in the NFC North. Minnesota has a group...
Raiders owner makes clear statement on Josh McDaniels’ future
Josh McDaniels’ hugely disappointing first season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach hit a new low Sunday in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite that, owner Mark Davis clearly is not entertaining any changes. Some unfounded speculation Monday suggested that McDaniels’ job could be in danger...
Dolphins could be sneaky threat in AFC
While everyone is rightly fixated on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, one of their division rivals shouldn't be counted out. The Miami Dolphins have emerged as one of the NFL's true shocks this season, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks. Head coach...
Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
Eagles WR AJ Brown calls out NFL over timing of drug test
AJ Brown had his best game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and the star wide receiver thinks those who are in charge of the NFL’s drug testing program took note. Brown torched the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for six catches, 156 yards, and three touchdowns in...
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Ugly Loss to the Browns on Halloween Night
The Bengals fell to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in AFC North play after a blow out loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football. Here are our winners and losers:. I spent most of the fourth quarter trying to think up a winner for the Bengals, and I got nothing.
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Dallas Cowboys make a move to add another wide receiver before the November 1 trade deadline? Maybe … but what if it’s not exactly a trade?. Despite the "itch" and the "risk-taker" mentality of Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are “comfortable” at wideout.
Cowboys 'Embarrass' Roquan Smith - Traded By Bears to Ravens; Brandin Cooks Buzz: Live-Blog NFL Tracker
OCT 31 'EMBARRASSED' ROQUAN TRADED The Chicago Bears were handed a 49-29 loss by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, something star linebacker Roquan Smith found “embarrassing.''. And now Smith is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. ... and in doing so jumps from a 3-5 NFC loser to a 5-3 AFC winner.
Make No Mistake Steelers Receiver Diontae Johnson Calls Out Matt Canada As What’s Wrong After Week 8 Loss
The team’s supposed No. 1 wideout, Diontae Johnson signed a pricey contract extension before the season. So far in 2022, he has yet to live up to that $18+ million per year deal. Some of the issues haven’t been on him, as the quarterbacks have struggled and he’s dealing with an inept offensive coordinator in Matt Canada. With that being said, Johnson hasn’t performed to the best of his abilities.
Ravens lose top WR Rashod Bateman with foot injury
Last Thursday, Bateman was listed as questionable to play against the Buccaneers. He left the game early due to injury. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh originally thought that Bateman had only tweaked his foot. Tests revealed on Monday that the injury was more serious than that. "There's a little more...
