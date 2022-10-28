Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.
Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter employees' jobs - Bloomberg News reporter tweet
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce, Bloomberg News' reporter tweeted on Wednesday. Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
