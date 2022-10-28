Read full article on original website
From the BAL to G League - How Westchester Knicks' Mayan Kiir turned his career around
Less than a year ago, Sudanese-Australian Mayan Kiir was battling to keep his hoops dream alive, but a stint in the Basketball Africa League led to a spot with the Westchester Knicks in the upcoming NBA affiliated G League. Just 10 months ago, Kiir, who moved to Australia when he...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Russell Westbrook buys mansion near Lakers teammate LeBron James
If LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn't see each other at work, they could now see each other around the same neighborhood at home. Westbrook, point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, purchased a mansion in Los Angeles Westside for $33.5 million. He bought the home from Petra Ecclestone, the billionaire heiress and daughter of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.
Deion Sanders bans team from leaving hotel after rapper's death
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he will not allow his players to leave their hotel this weekend when they face Texas Southern in Houston, where rapper Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed at a bowling alley early Tuesday morning. Sanders said family members and friends who want to...
Andy Murray: Post-Wimbledon woes due to lack of work ethic
Andy Murray says he needs to "work harder" and "take responsibility" after suffering a late collapse in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday. After serving for the match against retiring 37-year-old Gilles Simon, the British No. 4 crashed out 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 50 minutes in what is the final tournament of Simon's career.
New York Jets' Braden Mann stuns NFL world with 'rabona' kick vs. New England Patriots lifted from soccer playbook
New York Jets punter Braden Mann attempted a kick in an NFL game on Sunday that would have made former Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela proud. Adam Snavely compares Mann's "rabona" attempt to Lamela's, soccer's leading specialist in the technique. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) If...
