If LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn't see each other at work, they could now see each other around the same neighborhood at home. Westbrook, point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, purchased a mansion in Los Angeles Westside for $33.5 million. He bought the home from Petra Ecclestone, the billionaire heiress and daughter of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO