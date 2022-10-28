Read full article on original website
'90% reduction decimates this whole town': Lobsterman's rally held in Stonington
STONINGTON (WGME) - Hundreds of lobster fishermen gathered in Stonington Sunday to continue their fight against new regulations on the industry. A court mandate is forcing federal fishing regulators to cut the risk to the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale by ninety percent. That judge, and many others, arguing Maine's...
'Everybody's contaminated:' Maine hunters worried about PFAS contamination in animals
FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Hunting season is now underway, but with new worries, as many hunters are forced to avoid areas of PFAS contamination. "There's a horse farm up there,” former Fairfield hunter Joe Lefebvre said. “Place is just loaded with deer. It's a great area." Lefebvre used to...
Maine warden, K-9 rescue 74-year-old man from bog in Etna
ETNA (WGME) -- A 74-year-old man from Etna is recovering after being rescued by a Maine warden and his K-9. Joseph Nolin went to check game cameras Sunday in Etna, got confused, and ended up stuck in a bog for nearly 30 hours. Warden Michael Latti and K-9 named Luna...
Suspect identified after threat led to Maine school lockdown
A juvenile suspect has been identified after a threat led to a lockdown at Mount Desert Island High School, according to the Bangor Daily News. Around noon on Tuesday, the lockdown was initiated after a member of the school's administration board got a "serious and credible threat." Students were evacuated...
Residents in Maine town under boil water order
HOWLAND (WGME) -- The town of Howland is working to bring in water for residents. There is a boil water order in place and the issue might not be fixed for weeks. Crews from the town were flushing hydrants on Monday when they discovered the water pressure dropping. They determined...
PPP fraudster Nathan Reardon sentenced to 20 months in prison
BANGOR (BDN) -- The first Mainer charged with illegally receiving a federal loan intended to help small businesses survive the early days of the pandemic was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in federal prison. Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan and Plymouth pleaded guilty in July to five counts of bank...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized following fire in Levant
LEVANT (WGME) -- One person was killed, and two others have been hospitalized following a fire at a home in Levant early Monday morning, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. According to the Bangor Daily News, five adults were living at the Avenue Road home that caught fire.
Etna man found safe after Silver Alert
ETNA (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Public Safety says that Joseph Nolin has been found safe. Nolin was reported missing after being last seen checking game cameras Sunday morning. He was found safe around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
