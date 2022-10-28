ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

WPFO

Maine warden, K-9 rescue 74-year-old man from bog in Etna

ETNA (WGME) -- A 74-year-old man from Etna is recovering after being rescued by a Maine warden and his K-9. Joseph Nolin went to check game cameras Sunday in Etna, got confused, and ended up stuck in a bog for nearly 30 hours. Warden Michael Latti and K-9 named Luna...
ETNA, ME
WPFO

Suspect identified after threat led to Maine school lockdown

A juvenile suspect has been identified after a threat led to a lockdown at Mount Desert Island High School, according to the Bangor Daily News. Around noon on Tuesday, the lockdown was initiated after a member of the school's administration board got a "serious and credible threat." Students were evacuated...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WPFO

Residents in Maine town under boil water order

HOWLAND (WGME) -- The town of Howland is working to bring in water for residents. There is a boil water order in place and the issue might not be fixed for weeks. Crews from the town were flushing hydrants on Monday when they discovered the water pressure dropping. They determined...
HOWLAND, ME
WPFO

PPP fraudster Nathan Reardon sentenced to 20 months in prison

BANGOR (BDN) -- The first Mainer charged with illegally receiving a federal loan intended to help small businesses survive the early days of the pandemic was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in federal prison. Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan and Plymouth pleaded guilty in July to five counts of bank...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WPFO

1 killed, 2 hospitalized following fire in Levant

LEVANT (WGME) -- One person was killed, and two others have been hospitalized following a fire at a home in Levant early Monday morning, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. According to the Bangor Daily News, five adults were living at the Avenue Road home that caught fire.
LEVANT, ME
WPFO

Etna man found safe after Silver Alert

ETNA (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Public Safety says that Joseph Nolin has been found safe. Nolin was reported missing after being last seen checking game cameras Sunday morning. He was found safe around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
ETNA, ME

