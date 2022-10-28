Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over ChaminadeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fulmer Named B1G Co-Swimmer of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Fulmer has been named the Big Ten Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Week, announced by the conference on Tuesday. She shares the honor with Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini. Fulmer helped the Buckeyes to a dominant 231.5-121.5 dual meet win over Virginia Tech last weekend to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes swept this week’s Big Ten men’s swimming and diving weekly awards; Charlie Clark was named the Swimmer of the Week, Jack Matthews was selected as the Diver of the Week and Tristan Jankovics earned Freshman of the Week honors. The trio helped...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wallin Named B1G Golfer of the Week After Win in Cali
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Adam Wallin capped his fall season in a big way, by winning the Cal Poly Collegiate this week at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel, Calif. As a result, he was named the Big Ten’s Men’s Golfer of the Week. The...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Travel to Northwestern and Michigan State this Weekend
No. 6 Ohio State at RV Northwestern/Michigan State. Venues: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill.) and Breslin Center (East Lansing, Mich.) at RV Northwestern (Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. at Michigan State (Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. Rosters: Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Strong Opening Day has Buckeyes in 2nd After 36 Holes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – All five scorers were at par or better on a very good first day for the Ohio State men’s golf team at the Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Golf Club. The Buckeyes posted rounds of 280 and 277 and sit in second place at 19-under par. Ohio State led the field with a combined 48 birdies and was a field-best even par on the difficult par-3s.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Overwhelm Chaminade in Exhibition Action 101-57
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022-23 iteration of The Ohio State men’s basketball team put in their final preseason tune up as they played host to the Silverswords of Chaminade at the Schottenstein Center on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes dominated throughout on the way to a 101-57 victory. Senior...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes, Wallin Victorious at Cal Poly Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s golf team ended the fall portion of the season in the best way possible, claiming both the team title and medalist honors at the Cal Poly Invitational. Junior Adam Wallin fired a final round 69 in windy and cool conditions at...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Podraza Claims Fourth Big Ten Setter of the Week Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Senior setter Mac Podraza was named Big Ten Setter of the Week for the fourth time this season. Podraza averaged 11.75 assists, 2.38 digs and 0.75 blocks per set last week as Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ratliff Set for ITA Fall National Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sydni Ratliff, a sophomore on the Ohio State women’s tennis team, will compete in the ITA Fall National Championships this week at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. The Buckeye, from Columbus, Ohio, and a Columbus Academy graduate, earned a spot in the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Lutschaunig and Tracy Set for Fall Nationals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschaunig have headed west to San Diego and are set to compete at the ITA Fall Nationals at the Barnes Tennis Center. The Buckeye duo reached the semifinals of the ITA Midwest Regional Championship and would earn a wild card selection into this week’s event. They are the No. 4 seed in the draw.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Back on the Road at Northwestern Saturday
Ohio State is on the road for a second consecutive week as it travels to Evanston, Ill., to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a game that will kick off at 11 a.m. CT/12 noon ET. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. Ohio State has scored 20-or-more...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts 2022 Big Ten Tournament This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time in nine years, the nation’s premier conference field hockey tournament will be played in Columbus. The Buckeyes, who finished 11-7 during the regular season, open postseason play against second-seeded Maryland (16-2, 7-1) on Thursday at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
📈 By The Numbers: Buckeyes Set New FBS Record
Ohio State’s 44 points vs. Penn State last Saturday was the fewest points vs. a Big Ten team this year, but it was the seventh consecutive game with at least 40 points for Ohio State on Saturday at Penn State, and that’s a new Big Ten record per the BTN.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
A Closer Look: Ohio State vs. Northwestern
Ohio State and Northwestern last met in the regular season in 2019: a Friday evening contest at Ryan Field won by the Buckeyes, 52-3. Ohio State has outscored Northwestern, 191- 53, in the last four games at Ryan Field. The game will be the 80th in the series that began...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
JT Tuimoloau Earns Honors for Performance at Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For his efforts in Saturday’s 44-31 win at No. 13 Penn State, Ohio State defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week. Additionally, Tuimoloau was also announced on Sunday as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sophie Jaques Earns WCHA Defender of the Month Title
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey’s Sophie Jaques has earned October’s Defender of the Month title, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) announced Tuesday. Jaques, who collected three weekly WCHA defenseman honors last month, earns the Buckeyes’ first conference player of the month honor of the 2022-23 season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eight in Double Figures Power Ohio State Exhibition Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The No. 15/14 Ohio State Buckeyes beat Notre Dame College by a 118-33 margin in an exhibition game on Monday evening at Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State was impressive in all stages of the game with eight players scoring in double figures...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes a Perfect 12-0 in Ohio State Duals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing programs were undefeated inside French Field House Sunday, as the men’s and women’s teams each picked up six dual match wins. Ohio State topped Oberlin, Denison, Michigan, Purdue, Indiana and Michigan State. The men combined to beat their opponents, 150-12, while the women notched had a combined mark of 140-22.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Entertain Chaminade in Exhibition Game Tuesday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The final week of preparation for the 2022-23 college basketball season is underway and Ohio State...
Comments / 0