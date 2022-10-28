COLUMBUS, Ohio – All five scorers were at par or better on a very good first day for the Ohio State men’s golf team at the Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Golf Club. The Buckeyes posted rounds of 280 and 277 and sit in second place at 19-under par. Ohio State led the field with a combined 48 birdies and was a field-best even par on the difficult par-3s.

