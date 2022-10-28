ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I knew I had to do it for him': Strictly's Fleur East details signing up to the series for her late father... as co-stars Ellie Simmonds and Kym Marsh share their joy to be part of the show

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Fleur East has shared that a reason she signed up for this years season of Strictly Come Dancing was in honour of her late father, who passed away two years ago.

Describing the opportunity to appear on the show as 'the best early Christmas present ever', the X Factor star explained that she also 'had to do it for him' during a new interview on doing the show during the festive season.

Co-stars Ellie Simmonds and Kym Marsh also reflected on their reasoning for doing the show, and geared up for the winter months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2137Wo_0ipWgrlT00
'I knew I had to do it for him': Strictly's Fleur East has deatiled signing up to the dancing competition for her late father

In a new interview for Good Housekeeping, Fleur explained why doing Strictly was so special, sharing: 'Getting the call to do Strictly was the best early Christmas present I could have wished for.

'Especially because my dad, who passed away two years ago, absolutely loved the show. I knew I had to do it for him.'

The singer tragically lost her dad Malcolm in 2020, after he suffered a heart attack, and has previously shared that Strictly was his 'favourite show'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDS2b_0ipWgrlT00
Awful: 'Especially because my dad, who passed away two years ago, absolutely loved the show. I knew I had to do it for him,' she shared (Fleur pictured with her dad)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRu2w_0ipWgrlT00
Feeling lucky: Ellie Simmonds  also detailed how grateful she is to be taking part in the dancing competition - admitting that she 'never thought' she would be on the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPmAp_0ipWgrlT00
New released: The December issue of Good Housekeeping is out now

Joined by co-stars for the interview, swimmer Ellie also detailed how grateful she is to be taking part in the dancing competition - admitting that she 'never thought' she would be on the show.

'I’m a diehard fan and have watched it every single year, but never in a million years did I imagine I’d end up taking part,' she shared.

And looking to the festive season, the paraolympian admitted that she always sees the show as 'the countdown to Christmas'.

Noting an emotional reason behind this winter, she told the publication: 'This year, we’ll be celebrating the loved ones we’ve lost.

'There’s normally around 12 of us at the dinner table, but as well as my grandma, my Auntie Shirley passed away recently and we’ve felt those losses hugely. If the last couple of years have taught me anything, it’s to appreciate every moment with special people.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fxUN_0ipWgrlT00
Reasoning: Meanwhile, Kym Marsh (right) and Kaye Adams, who left the show in week two, (left) also reflected on their Christmas traditions in the interview.

And beaming for a photoshoot to go alongside the interview, Ellie looked the festive part as she donned a sequinned green dress with a gorgeous slit.

Meanwhile, Kym and Kaye Adams, who left the show in week two, also reflected on their Christmas traditions in the interview.

Noting family time is most important, Kym shared: 'We’re not a family that goes away for Christmas – we stay and endure the cold.

'The dress code is Christmas jumpers or festive dresses and I get the cheesy music on first thing – along with a glass of fizz, of course.'

While Kaye revealed that she likes to flee home for the festivities, always taking a trip abroad during Christmas with her partner Ian and two daughters Charley and Bonnie.

Good Housekeeping's December issue is out now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJPy0_0ipWgrlT00
Glimmeting: Beaming for a photoshoot to go alongside the interview, the ladies certainly took the festive glamour up a notch

Daily Mail

