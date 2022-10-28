ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox bandit

The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person who pried open and broke into mailboxes in Shreve City. SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox …. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs cyclist in south Shreveport fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night has been identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the unhoused 49-year-old man as Jessie Jackson Scott III. Scott was fatally hit while riding his bike down the 200 block of Mayo Road just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health

Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving Time, and we will be gaining an hour of sleep. Daylights Saving time always springs forward the second Sunday in March and falls back on the first Sunday in November. Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health. Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana Physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
MANSFIELD, LA
ktalnews.com

Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?

Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this …. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?. Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health. Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving Time, and we will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man arrested, charged with second-degree murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in mid-September. Police secured a second-degree murder warrant and arrested 33-year-old Tahiron King on October 19. According to police, the shooting happened on September 19th just after 7:30 p.m. in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

If you feel stress, anxiety during election season you are not alone

Rugged Counseling Founder Trey Tucker says data shows that about 70% of voters say they feel increased anxiety during elections. If you feel stress, anxiety during election season …. Rugged Counseling Founder Trey Tucker says data shows that about 70% of voters say they feel increased anxiety during elections. Impacts...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week

Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this …. Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week. Former KTAL/KMSS employee Brandy Butler’s legacy …. Brandy Butler was small in stature but larger than life. She fought a courageous battle with stomach cancer, never letting many know how sick she was.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy unlikely, doctor explains

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Each year, Halloween comes with warnings urging parents to check candy collections for anything that could harm children. This year’s concern is that rainbow fentanyl will be passed to unsuspecting trick-or-treaters; doctors say don’t worry. There has been a lot of national attention...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy