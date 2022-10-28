Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
ktalnews.com
Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
ktalnews.com
SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox bandit
The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person who pried open and broke into mailboxes in Shreve City. SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox …. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs cyclist in south Shreveport fatal hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night has been identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the unhoused 49-year-old man as Jessie Jackson Scott III. Scott was fatally hit while riding his bike down the 200 block of Mayo Road just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
ktalnews.com
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
ktalnews.com
Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health
Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving Time, and we will be gaining an hour of sleep. Daylights Saving time always springs forward the second Sunday in March and falls back on the first Sunday in November. Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health. Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?
Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this …. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?. Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health. Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving Time, and we will...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man arrested, charged with second-degree murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in mid-September. Police secured a second-degree murder warrant and arrested 33-year-old Tahiron King on October 19. According to police, the shooting happened on September 19th just after 7:30 p.m. in the...
ktalnews.com
If you feel stress, anxiety during election season you are not alone
Rugged Counseling Founder Trey Tucker says data shows that about 70% of voters say they feel increased anxiety during elections. If you feel stress, anxiety during election season …. Rugged Counseling Founder Trey Tucker says data shows that about 70% of voters say they feel increased anxiety during elections. Impacts...
ktalnews.com
Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week
Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this …. Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week. Former KTAL/KMSS employee Brandy Butler’s legacy …. Brandy Butler was small in stature but larger than life. She fought a courageous battle with stomach cancer, never letting many know how sick she was.
ktalnews.com
Chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy unlikely, doctor explains
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Each year, Halloween comes with warnings urging parents to check candy collections for anything that could harm children. This year’s concern is that rainbow fentanyl will be passed to unsuspecting trick-or-treaters; doctors say don’t worry. There has been a lot of national attention...
