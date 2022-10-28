Read full article on original website
A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 10
10-Deer Lakes (4-6) at 7-Beaver (7-3) Winner plays: At 2-Avonworth (9-1) in quarterfinals 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Players to watch: Derek Burk, senior, QB/DB, Deer Lakes; Liam Gibson, senior, RB/WR/LB, Beaver. Extra points: Deer Lakes and Beaver met in the first round of the 2010 WPIAL Class AA playoffs. The...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell claims regional title, advances to 3A state final
OLIN—The road to Raleigh in the West region went through top seed North Iredell for the second time in as many years. And for the second straight season, the Raiders are East-bound for the state finals. Emma Norris registered a game-high 17 kills as the Raiders captured their second...
Statesville Record & Landmark
BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell knocks off No. 11 Ledford
WALLBURG—Jerick Moreno scored two goals Monday night as North Iredell, seeded No. 22 in the 3A West, upset No. 11 seed Ledford 2-1 in the first round of the state playoffs. No other details on the game were available. The Panthers finished the season 14-6-3. The Raiders (11-11) advanced...
