Statesville Record & Landmark

BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell knocks off No. 11 Ledford

WALLBURG—Jerick Moreno scored two goals Monday night as North Iredell, seeded No. 22 in the 3A West, upset No. 11 seed Ledford 2-1 in the first round of the state playoffs. No other details on the game were available. The Panthers finished the season 14-6-3. The Raiders (11-11) advanced...
