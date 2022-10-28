Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday to consider incentives for an economic development project that he said would create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000. “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle," the Republican...
Opelika-Auburn News
Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and quickly approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the...
Opelika-Auburn News
NC governor wants changes to how UNC governing boards chosen
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced a new commission tasked with making recommendations on changing how the boards guiding the University of North Carolina system and its 17 member schools are chosen, bidding to broaden their membership by political leanings, race and gender. The Democratic...
Opelika-Auburn News
DA: Man arrested with gun from shooting near Zeldin's house
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested with the gun used in a shooting last month outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, authorities said Tuesday. Noah Green, 18, was arrested Monday in Shirley on charges of...
Comments / 0