Modesto, CA

Modesto businesses set to close citing inflation, pandemic

By Shawnte Passmore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

MODESTO — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, according to the government.

While it is seen as a strong rebound, many small business owners are struggling to stay afloat.

Paula Kiss is passionate about reading.

"We love books; we love people who love books," she said.

She has owned Yesterday's Books , an independent used bookstore in Modesto, for 15 out of the 42 years it has been open.

But on Wednesday night, she made the announcement to her customers that she was closing the store.

"It was possibly the worst decision I ever had to make," Kiss said.

The announcement read, "one of the many small businesses to struggle through the pandemic but not recover."

The news gutted Modesto natives as they called for people to support local businesses the next time they shop or dine.

"I think we'll see more closures," said Bonnie Acree, a resident. "I feel like this might be the start."

Across town, Deva cafe's lights are off.

"Eggs were under $30 dollars for 15 dozen, and now just this week, they're up to $70," said Heather Elkins, the owner.

Elkins bought the popular cafe in 2020.

She told CBS13 she tried to hold on, but the pandemic changed the restaurant landscape.

The cafe found fewer people working downtown; some opted to bring their own lunch to save money while others tried to avoid crowds.

"People aren't supporting local like they used to. It's sad," Elkins said. "But it's the reality of it."

Modesto officials said it offered grants during the pandemic to help struggling businesses.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan is already earmarked to help Stanislaus 2030 , which is an investment plan to boost the county's economy, but it's still in the early phases, according to the city.

nick mckinnon
5d ago

well I guess we can thank this brain dead woke administration for shutting down another business. When is this cancer going to stop. We need to vote all of these ppl out of office because they DON'T care, Period.

