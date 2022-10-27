Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The work to remove the pier and caisson structures, known as PRC 421-1 and 421-2, at Haskell’s Beach is going well and is on schedule to be completed by early next year. At the end of August, the State Lands Commission in collaboration with the City of Goleta began the work which will up to six months to complete. Sections of the beach may close temporarily to keep the public safe during the operations, but the beach will remain open otherwise.

GOLETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO