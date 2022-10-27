Read full article on original website
Review: Carla Morrison Takes Us on a Music Journey at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Carla Morrison’s performance transcended language and lyrics and left members of the audience from all backgrounds alike floored as they were brought on a journey through love, grief, and finally, to happiness. Morrison was accompanied on stage at Campbell Hall by band members Alejandro Jiménez, Daniel Fraire, and Samuel...
Have a Safe and Fun Halloween
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Police Department is dedicated to keeping the community safe. On Halloween, we ask those operating vehicles to drive extra cautiously, especially in residential neighborhoods where children may be trick-or-treating. If you are drinking alcoholic beverages, have...
Carl Westfall
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Carl Lawrence Westfall (also known as Pudge, Flucky or Chief) on September 23, 2022. Carl was born to Ruby Edna Davis and Carl Lorraine Westfall on December 23, 1938 in Santa Maria, California. He lived most of his elementary school years in Santa Maria, attended middle school in Carpinteria and High School in Santa Barbara. In 1957, he graduated from Santa Barbara High School.
Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission accepts turkeys, canned food, and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Rescue Mission will celebrate the holiday with homeless guests and community members in need in its decorated and festive dining hall located at 535 East Yanonali Street. The staff and men in the Mission’s 12-month Drug and Alcohol Residential Treatment Program plan to serve over 300 meals.
Mary Louise Mendoza
Mary Louise Mendoza, beloved mother, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in 1933 and lived to be 89 years old. Mary was the daughter of Daniel and Elisa Mendoza from Santa Barbara, California. She loved the...
Tesla Driver Gets Stuck in Carpinteria Salt Marsh
A white Tesla Model Y was found in the Carpinteria Salt Marsh early Monday morning. First reported at the Twitter profile of @JohnPalminteriNews, which had a busy 24 hours of Halloween events, injury accidents, and witches stand-up paddling in the Santa Barbara Harbor, ad-lib speculators wondered about a potential new venture by Elon Musk into self-driving submarines.
Santa Barbara Wine Auction Grows into Weekend Affair
Though Direct Relief might be the fifth-largest charity in the United States (according to Forbes Magazine), that doesn’t mean the Goleta-based nonprofit never endured lean times. In speaking about next weekend’s Santa Barbara Wine Auction, Direct Relief’s vice president Heather Bennett explained, “[Winemakers] Jim Clendenen and Frank Ostini started this connection between the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation and what was then Direct Relief International, and they helped us pay the bills when we really needed the support.”
Third Annual Witches’ Paddle Brings Toil and Trouble to Santa Barbara Harbor
It was the third annual Witches’ Paddle for Team Paddle Santa Barbara (https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/456290) who cast their broomsticks aside for the day in favor of boarding these SUPs — all in the name of a great cause, the Santa Barbara Foodbank ShareHouse. Learn more about Foodbank ShareHouse here. Support...
Rent’s Too High: Santa Barbara Tenants Share Rental Horror Stories at Courthouse
There’s nothing spookier than rent in Santa Barbara. At least that’s according to one of the many handmade signs on display during the Rent’s Too High Tenants Rally held over Halloween weekend in front of the Santa Barbara Courthouse, where area residents feeling the squeeze from rising rents shared their own horror stories to help spread awareness of a growing housing crisis in the city.
Prescribed Training Burn Planned for November to Mid-December
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Update on Removal of Last Two Oil Piers at Haskell’s Beach
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The work to remove the pier and caisson structures, known as PRC 421-1 and 421-2, at Haskell’s Beach is going well and is on schedule to be completed by early next year. At the end of August, the State Lands Commission in collaboration with the City of Goleta began the work which will up to six months to complete. Sections of the beach may close temporarily to keep the public safe during the operations, but the beach will remain open otherwise.
New Medical Director Announced for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective October 31, 2022. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice practitioners and 24 contracted specialists delivering care at the County’s five Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and three shelter-based Health Care for the Homeless clinics.
Santa Barbara Half Marathon This Weekend Will Result in US 101 Ramp Closures
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– The Santa Barbara Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 6and will result in the closure of two US 101 offramps from 6 am to 10:30 am in the following locations:. Southbound US 101...
Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?
Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
CIF Southern Section Releases Football Playoff Brackets
The CIF Southern Section released the much anticipated high school football playoff brackets on Sunday morning, bringing an end to the season-long suspense regarding divisional groupings. The dream of a CIF championship remains alive for two Santa Barbara area teams as Channel League co-champion Santa Barbara (9-1) will host Downey...
Santa Barbara County’s Early Voters Skew Old, White, and Democrat
With less than a week before next Tuesday’s elections, roughly 17 percent of Santa Barbara County’s registered voters have turned in their ballots. To the extent party affiliation matters — and in Santa Barbara it does — registered Democrats had turned in nearly twice as many ballots as their Republican counterparts as of October 28 — roughly 20,000 Democratic cast ballots to 11,200 by Republicans. Declined-to-state ballots made up 8,400 of the rest. Of the nearly 39,600 ballots, roughly 31,000 were cast by voters older than 50. Of those, nearly two-thirds were age 65 or older. And 79 percent were White.
