Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

NBC 5 and Telemundo's Hispanic Heritage Month Stories

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, NBC 5 and Telemundo produced multiple stories in both Spanish and English that represent voices and culture of the thousands of Chicago residents that hail from Spain, Mexico Latin America, and other Spanish speaking countries. According...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023

Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week

Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Former CEO Who Placed Hidden Cameras in Chicago Home Faces New Allegations

The former president of two Chicago music venues, who pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping women in the nude, is now facing more allegations in a civil suit. Michael Johnston and his wife Kelly Halverson are now being sued by a U.S. Air Force veteran who says he and his former girlfriend were secretly videotaped having sex at the Johnston's home in Chicago in 2019. He claims the couple invited them to stay there when they were out of town and encouraged them to use a room where cameras were hidden.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chase Claypool Thanks Pittsburgh, Gears Up for Chicago Bears

Chase Claypool thanks Pittsburgh, ready for Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool is ready to be a Chicago Bear. On Tuesday, the day he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Bears, Claypool sent out a Tweet thanking the city for welcoming the first 2.5 years of his career. In the end, he announced his business will continue in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How to Catch Macy's Holiday Displays on State Street

A hallmark sign of the holiday season has hit Chicago. Macy's kicked off its 2022 winter revelries this week, sprucing up State Street with the installation of its "Great Tree." The 45-foot-tall tree is the traditional centerpiece that adorns the Walnut Room throughout the season. This year, the tree will...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area

Halloween has come and gone, but you may still have mounds of candy left over. Maybe trick-or-treating was über successful — or maybe you simply bought too much. Either way, donating the extra treats is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

5-Year-Old Red Panda Leo Dies at Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, its 5-year-old red panda, died suddenly. Leo arrived at Brookfield's grounds in 2018 and "quickly won over the hearts of his caretakers and zoo patrons," the zoo said in a Tweet. The zoo added Leo was known to be quite fond of spending time...
BROOKFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Receiver Chase Claypool?

Who is Bears receiver Chase Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made an attempt to bolster their pass-catching talent by trading for Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline. The front office handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their second-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft in exchange...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Records Fastest Ball Carrier Speed of Week 8

Fields records fastest ball carrier speed of Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields recorded the fastest speed of any ball carrier during Week 8. The quarterback topped out at 21.23 mph during a 41-yard run that was called back for holding, according to this week's Zebra Technologies statistics newsletter. The run marked the 10th fastest carry this season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

García Likely to Run for Mayor After His Poll Shows Him Beating Lightfoot in Two-Way Race

There are growing signs that Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García is getting closer to declaring he’s running to be Chicago’s next mayor. His team has released an internal campaign poll this week that shows him ahead of incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a head-to-head race, and there are hints García might choose an historic date in Chicago politics to announce his decision.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

