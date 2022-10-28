FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
NBC 5 and Telemundo's Hispanic Heritage Month Stories
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, NBC 5 and Telemundo produced multiple stories in both Spanish and English that represent voices and culture of the thousands of Chicago residents that hail from Spain, Mexico Latin America, and other Spanish speaking countries. According...
The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023
Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week
Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
As Halloween Nears, Here Are Trick-or-Treat Times for Dozens of Chicago Suburbs
One of the most-loved spooky season traditions is just hours way - trick-or-treating. Children dressed in Halloween costumes will flood neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs, going house to house hoping for some sweet treats. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of when...
Former CEO Who Placed Hidden Cameras in Chicago Home Faces New Allegations
The former president of two Chicago music venues, who pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping women in the nude, is now facing more allegations in a civil suit. Michael Johnston and his wife Kelly Halverson are now being sued by a U.S. Air Force veteran who says he and his former girlfriend were secretly videotaped having sex at the Johnston's home in Chicago in 2019. He claims the couple invited them to stay there when they were out of town and encouraged them to use a room where cameras were hidden.
Chase Claypool Thanks Pittsburgh, Gears Up for Chicago Bears
Chase Claypool thanks Pittsburgh, ready for Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool is ready to be a Chicago Bear. On Tuesday, the day he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Bears, Claypool sent out a Tweet thanking the city for welcoming the first 2.5 years of his career. In the end, he announced his business will continue in Chicago.
How to Catch Macy's Holiday Displays on State Street
A hallmark sign of the holiday season has hit Chicago. Macy's kicked off its 2022 winter revelries this week, sprucing up State Street with the installation of its "Great Tree." The 45-foot-tall tree is the traditional centerpiece that adorns the Walnut Room throughout the season. This year, the tree will...
How to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area
Halloween has come and gone, but you may still have mounds of candy left over. Maybe trick-or-treating was über successful — or maybe you simply bought too much. Either way, donating the extra treats is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs...
5-Year-Old Red Panda Leo Dies at Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, its 5-year-old red panda, died suddenly. Leo arrived at Brookfield's grounds in 2018 and "quickly won over the hearts of his caretakers and zoo patrons," the zoo said in a Tweet. The zoo added Leo was known to be quite fond of spending time...
Lightfoot Calls For ‘Statewide Ban' on ‘Weapons of War' After Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday posted a statement to Twitter "urging" state legislature to act after a drive-by mass shooting Monday in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood left at least 14 people injured, including 3 children. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
Dylan Wells' ‘Whirlwind' of a Journey to Signing NHL Contract With Blackhawks
Wells' 'whirlwind' of a journey to signing Hawks contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have been hit with the injury bug so far this season, but no position in the organization has had its depth tested more than the goaltending. In the fourth game of the season,...
Darren Bailey Responds After Man Charged With Sending Him Voicemail Death Threat
Darren Bailey has issued a statement response after a Chicago man was charged with allegedly sending the Republican gubernatorial candidate a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him. In a statement to NBC Chicago, Bailey implored the state to come together to "fight for the safety and prosperity of every...
Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Receiver Chase Claypool?
Who is Bears receiver Chase Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made an attempt to bolster their pass-catching talent by trading for Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline. The front office handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their second-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft in exchange...
Bears' Justin Fields Records Fastest Ball Carrier Speed of Week 8
Fields records fastest ball carrier speed of Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields recorded the fastest speed of any ball carrier during Week 8. The quarterback topped out at 21.23 mph during a 41-yard run that was called back for holding, according to this week's Zebra Technologies statistics newsletter. The run marked the 10th fastest carry this season.
García Likely to Run for Mayor After His Poll Shows Him Beating Lightfoot in Two-Way Race
There are growing signs that Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García is getting closer to declaring he’s running to be Chicago’s next mayor. His team has released an internal campaign poll this week that shows him ahead of incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a head-to-head race, and there are hints García might choose an historic date in Chicago politics to announce his decision.
Chicago Police Warn of More and More Hyundai, Kia Thefts Stemming From Viral TikTok ‘Challenge'
Chicago police on Tuesday issued community alerts for different parts of the city in regards to dozens of motor vehicle thefts, warning residents in the areas with certain vehicle makes to be on high alert. But the problem isn't new, and it's not limited to the city of Chicago. And...
Chicago Police Supervisor Quits Amid Probe Into Racist, Incendiary Social Media Post
A Chicago police supervisor retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked. Police Lt. John Cannon, who once served as a watch commander of the Near North Police District, stepped down on Oct....
Bears Beating Packers for Chase Claypool Could Be Vital Win on Two Fronts
Bears beating Packers for Claypool could be vital win on two fronts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When word leaked out Tuesday that the Bears had acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, it set off a celebration in Chicago and excessive hemming and hawing from those up north.
After 4 Overdoses at River North Bar, Chicago Health Officials Share Resources for Opioid Addiction
Following an incident in which four people apparently overdosed at a River North bar, Chicago health officials want to ensure the public is informed about available resources to help battle opioid addiction. Three men and one woman were taken to area hospitals after all were suspected to have overdosed at...
