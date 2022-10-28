ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockland, OH

Fox 19

Mother of two arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on cocaine, court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother was arrested Oct. 13 after one of her children overdosed on cocaine, according to court documents. Jessica Runyon, 34, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 1-year-old son overdosed while her 5-year-old was in the room, according to the affidavit. Court documents...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Enough fentanyl to kill 190K people seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people was seized Monday by an undercover Butler County task force, Sheriff Richard Jones explained. The 570 grams of the lethal drug was found in apartments on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton, the sheriff said. On top of the fentanyl,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
LYNCHBURG, OH
WKRC

Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. No...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week. The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.
LOCKLAND, OH
WDTN

3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH

