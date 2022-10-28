Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
Woman indicted in husband’s deadly shooting, dismemberment
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the continued investigation turned up evidence that Vaughan planned to kill Fellman, thus the aggravated murder charge.
Fox 19
Mother of two arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on cocaine, court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother was arrested Oct. 13 after one of her children overdosed on cocaine, according to court documents. Jessica Runyon, 34, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 1-year-old son overdosed while her 5-year-old was in the room, according to the affidavit. Court documents...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man accused of choking son, shooting at him during argument
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged after being accused of attacking his son during an argument, court documents say. According to documents, Virdell Hicks, 53, choked his son during an argument and grabbed a handgun, threatened to shoot his wife, and shot at his son, leaving a hole in the wall.
Last of five suspects pleads guilty to kidnapping death of Dayton man
On July 8, Casey briefly escaped but was recaptured and forced into a minivan, where he was beaten a second time. Court documents say Casey ultimately died due to the co-conspirators’ actions.
Final man convicted in kidnapping case of man found dead in burned garage
DAYTON — The final of five men has pleaded guilty to federal charges connection to the kidnapping and death of a man whose body was later found in a detached garage in a Dayton three years ago. Devon Love, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiring with four others to kidnap...
Fox 19
Clermont County stabbing victim dies, armed suspect shot by police faces charges
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 58-year-old woman who police says was stabbed multiple times by a male relative in the basement of their home Tuesday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Melissa Amburgy was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s...
Fox 19
Enough fentanyl to kill 190K people seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people was seized Monday by an undercover Butler County task force, Sheriff Richard Jones explained. The 570 grams of the lethal drug was found in apartments on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton, the sheriff said. On top of the fentanyl,...
Fox 19
Suspected burglar shot in the buttock in Warren County, police say
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in the buttock after an attempted burglary in a residential area early Wednesday in Warren County, according to the City of Franklin Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Park Avenue at 3:25 a.m. for a suspected burglar who was shot. Jeffrey Carl,...
Fox 19
Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
WKRC
Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
WTVM
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother has been charged with murder in connection to the death of her 5-month-old daughter, according to court documents. The criminal complaint said Rebecca King “purposedly caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint said Lily died “by means of...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison Wednesday for selling fentanyl to a high school student that had a near-fatal overdose, according to a U.S. District Court. Marcus Phoenix, 33, sold narcotics to a teenager back in March 2019, U.S. Southern District of...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police identify woman shot, killed while driving in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the woman who wasshot and killed while driving her car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Officials have identified the woman as Johanna Rox, 37. Police say she was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment after being shot but died at the hospital. Authorities...
Fox 19
Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. No...
Fox 19
“Baby, please wake up:” 911 calls released of mother accused of murdering 5-month-old
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police released the 911 calls of a mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint. During the 911 call, King is heard saying, “Baby, please wake up” and “Come...
Fox 19
Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week. The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.
Fox 19
Hamilton man incompetent to stand trial after abduction attempt caught on video: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man facing several charges including kidnapping and abduction has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to Butler County court records. Deric McPherson, 33, was on trial following his alleged attempt to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from the front yard of her home on...
Fox 19
Man stabs female relative before being shot by officer, police chief says
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Miami Township Tuesday was shot by an officer, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills. Police shot the man, later identified as Joshua Amburgy, in the leg after he ran at officers with a...
3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
WLWT 5
Surveillance video shows man on oxygen denied bus ride in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the encounter between a Metro bus operator and a rider that ended with the rider taking a ride on an ambulance instead of the bus. It happened in late August in Avondale. Henry Parkel of Golf Manor went to a gospel concert at an...
Comments / 15