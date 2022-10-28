Baxter’s Richardson sets no expectations for first state XC meet

Baxter sophomore Matt Richardson runs in a race earlier this season. Last week, Richardson qualified for his first state cross country meet and will run at 11:15 a.m. on Friday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Baxter sophomore Matt Richardson started to feel good about his chances to qualify for the state cross country meet when he finished the 5K race at Dike-New Hartford in 17 minutes, 34 seconds.

Baxter head cross country coach Dennis Vaughn had the same feeling following Richardson’s 17:39 at the conference meet at Wartburg College.

Richardson gained plenty of confidence after that Dike-New Hartford performance and used the momentum to run the race of his life at last week’s state qualifying meet in Leon.

Richardson will run in his first-ever high school state meet when the Class 1A boys toe the start line at 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

“I’m pretty excited, but I wasn’t expecting it,” Richardson said. “The time at Dike-New Hartford boosted my confidence. It got bigger as I competed after that.”

Baxter sophomore Matt Richardson placed sixth in the boys' 5K race at the Class 1A state qualifier last week. He will run in the boys' 1A race at the state meet at 11:15 a.m. on Friday in Fort Dodge. (Submitted Photo)

Richardson’s goal for the state meet is to run the best time of his prep career. He isn’t too far off a potential state medal either.

Vaughn said the closer he can get to the 16s, the better chance he has at getting into the top 15 and securing a spot on the deck.

“We looked at what the time was last year for the top 15 cutoff and looked at the times from the state qualifying sites this year,” Vaughn said. “He’s got an idea about where he would fall. It feels like the pressure is off though as opposed to last week when he was running to get in.”

A realistic goal for Richardson would be a top 30-40 finish. Last season,12 runners finished faster than 17 minutes at the state meet and the other medalists were just barely into the 17s.

“He’s going to enjoy the day and his opportunity to run and we’ll see where he falls,” Vaughn said. “If he happens to run the race of his life and get in at around 17 minutes and is able to medal then it’s gravy on top.”

Richardson will start in Box 23. Joining him in the box will be Lynnville-Sully seniors James Gruver and Zach Morningstar and Collins-Maxwell’s Ethan Haus.

Gruver moved back into the 1A rankings this week at No. 24. Haus dropped out after Richardson finished ahead of him at the state qualifier for the first time this season.

“I want to keep lowering my time and get low 17s, and it would be awesome to get in the 16s,” Richardson said. “But I have no expectations at all. I’m just going there basically for fun I guess you could say.”

Richardson said he will definitely try to run with Haus because of the number of times they’ve raced against each other. And it will be harder to get boxed in from the outside of the start line.

“Every coach will say you have to get out because of the number of runners in the state races,” Vaughn said. “We need him to go out hard and hold on the best he can. Every time he does that, he’s been able to stay in the race.”

Matt Richardson

The workouts this week leading up to the state meet were not too strenuous, according to Vaughn and Richardson. It’s a week to maintain and keep his legs freshman for his final race of the fall.

“We focused on stride length on Tuesday, but we won’t make a lot of drastic changes from now until Friday,” Vaughn said.

The favorites to win the Class 1A boys’ title are top-ranked Landon Bendgen of Woodbine, second-ranked Ethan Loutzenheiser of Madrid and third-ranked Payton Griebel of Bellevue.

Griebel placed fifth last year and Loutzenheiser was seventh.

Bendgen made a big jump to No. 1 this fall after finishing 42nd at the state meet last season.