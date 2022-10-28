ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travelmag.com

Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Philadelphia

If you’re planning to stay in Philadelphia for any length of time, then a short-term rental offers a number of advantages over more traditional accommodation options. Steeped in history, modern-day Philly has plenty of contemporary attractions, making for a heady mix of old and new. And if you’re seeking a short-term rental here, they’re in ample supply too. But finding the right one for your needs isn’t always easy. That’s why we’ve done the research so you don’t have to and picked out three of the best online resources for finding short-term apartment rentals in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights closing its doors

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) - Between the World Series game in Philly on Monday, plus kids trick-or-treating for Halloween, take-out restaurants are overwhelmed. Many say one of the best places to order from is Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights. With so much going on in Philly sports and Halloween at the height of this pizza shop's season, they are taking orders only until they sell out because it's closing its doors for good on Monday. Phones have been ringing off the hook all day at Gaetano's as owner Margie Demore prepares to close for good. "Halloween is always...
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
wmmr.com

Good News! Philadelphia Ranked #2 U.S. City to Survive a Dragon Attack

Philadelphia might not be the safest place to be a Cowboy’s fan, but it is one of the safest cities to survive a Dragon Attack. Earlier this month, Shane Co. went on an adventure to explore the idea of what it would be like if the United States were invaded by dragons. Inspired by the finale of the HBO hit series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, the company decided to create a list of a dragon’s likeliness to thrive within the United States. These results come from a series of different traits including food access, land area covered by water, and greenhouse gas emissions per acre, among other criteria. Philadelphia ranked in as the second Worst City to be a Dragon, just behind Indianapolis, Indiana. Lucky us!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CJ Coombs

The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark

Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Farming

The History of Philadelphia Cream Cheese May Surprise You

I thought I had written about every dairy product on the market but realized this morning that I missed one. One of my favorite things to eat is a New York-style bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese and all the accoutrements. Capers, especially the capers. October is Pennsylvania Cheese Month,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking

A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Tasty Tasting Menus: Three Recommendations Ensure Diners Get Their Kicks out of Prix Fixe

Three Montgomery County restaurants got a big nod for their small servings of tasting menu shared fare. Prix fixe tasting menus are becoming locally popular among restaurateurs — who gain the advantage of some evenness with diners’ selections — and patrons — who can sample dishes they may not ordinarily try. The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Jenn Ladd sampled 15 tasting menus in the Phila. suburbs and noted three in Montgomery County that are tip-top.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy