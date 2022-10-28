Read full article on original website
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
travelmag.com
Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Philadelphia
If you’re planning to stay in Philadelphia for any length of time, then a short-term rental offers a number of advantages over more traditional accommodation options. Steeped in history, modern-day Philly has plenty of contemporary attractions, making for a heady mix of old and new. And if you’re seeking a short-term rental here, they’re in ample supply too. But finding the right one for your needs isn’t always easy. That’s why we’ve done the research so you don’t have to and picked out three of the best online resources for finding short-term apartment rentals in Philadelphia.
billypenn.com
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
fox29.com
Quakertown fan with decked out man cave attends Union, Eagles, and all Phillies games this week
PHILADELPHIA - If you’re looking for "man cave" inspiration, look no further than Kevin Sica’s Quakertown basement. "It was a game room, but it kind of got a little carried away," said Sica. The basement, which is really more like a Philadelphia Phillies haven, wasn’t originally created for...
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights closing its doors
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) - Between the World Series game in Philly on Monday, plus kids trick-or-treating for Halloween, take-out restaurants are overwhelmed. Many say one of the best places to order from is Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights. With so much going on in Philly sports and Halloween at the height of this pizza shop's season, they are taking orders only until they sell out because it's closing its doors for good on Monday. Phones have been ringing off the hook all day at Gaetano's as owner Margie Demore prepares to close for good. "Halloween is always...
$1 billion Powerball creating buzz at Philadelphia store where others have won
"I'm going in for a kidney transplant Thursday, so I'm a pretty lucky guy, so maybe I could be a little bit luckier," said Power Ball player Don Harmer as he held up his tickets.
wmmr.com
Good News! Philadelphia Ranked #2 U.S. City to Survive a Dragon Attack
Philadelphia might not be the safest place to be a Cowboy’s fan, but it is one of the safest cities to survive a Dragon Attack. Earlier this month, Shane Co. went on an adventure to explore the idea of what it would be like if the United States were invaded by dragons. Inspired by the finale of the HBO hit series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, the company decided to create a list of a dragon’s likeliness to thrive within the United States. These results come from a series of different traits including food access, land area covered by water, and greenhouse gas emissions per acre, among other criteria. Philadelphia ranked in as the second Worst City to be a Dragon, just behind Indianapolis, Indiana. Lucky us!
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark
Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.
Lancaster Farming
The History of Philadelphia Cream Cheese May Surprise You
I thought I had written about every dairy product on the market but realized this morning that I missed one. One of my favorite things to eat is a New York-style bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese and all the accoutrements. Capers, especially the capers. October is Pennsylvania Cheese Month,...
visitphilly.com
19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking
A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
$27M Condo Is Most Expensive Listing In Philadelphia (LOOK INSIDE)
If you're in the market for a new home in Philadelphia — and if you can stomach the $27 million price tag — a penthouse at 500 Walnut St. is hard to beat. It's the most expensive home currently listed for sale in the city, but with good reason.
Tasty Tasting Menus: Three Recommendations Ensure Diners Get Their Kicks out of Prix Fixe
Three Montgomery County restaurants got a big nod for their small servings of tasting menu shared fare. Prix fixe tasting menus are becoming locally popular among restaurateurs — who gain the advantage of some evenness with diners’ selections — and patrons — who can sample dishes they may not ordinarily try. The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Jenn Ladd sampled 15 tasting menus in the Phila. suburbs and noted three in Montgomery County that are tip-top.
fox29.com
‘We know the Philly vibe’: Family of Astros player from West Chester talks World Series excitement
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies return to Philadelphia for World Series Game 3 and for one West Chester family, it’s a homecoming. The four McCormick boys grew up wearing Phillies red and, now, outfielder Chas McCormick is with the Astros. His parents, Nancy and Bob, say they’re relishing this...
phillyvoice.com
Honeysuckle Provisions, West Philly's new Afrocentric café and market, to open this weekend
West Philadelphia will welcome a new café and grocery store this weekend with the opening of Honeysuckle Provisions, the innovative concept spearheaded by chef-poet Omar Tate and his wife, Cybille St. Aude-Tate. The storefront at 310 S. 48th St., in the city's Walnut Hill neighborhood, will hold a grand...
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
billypenn.com
Survivor’s daughter appreciates city apology for Holmesburg prison experiments, urges Penn to do more
Adrianne Jones-Alston’s life mimics that of her late father Leodus Jones down to how she organizes her desk. She laughed as she recalled visiting her father’s Philadelphia home office and seeing how his papers and pens lined up exactly hers did back home in Virginia. “My father has...
fox29.com
World Series: Wife fulfills promise to late husband by taking son to see Phillies in Game 3
PHILADELPHIA - Ramón Luis Santiago II was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan - a trait he undoubtedly passed on to his 6-year-old son and No. 1 Phillies fan, Tre. "I actually think his greatest joy was the Phillies winning the World Series, the Eagles winning, and then maybe our marriage slightly below that," his wife Sharon explained.
