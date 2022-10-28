Read full article on original website
Tennessee Library Director Quits After Furor Over LGBT+ Books
A library director has resigned from his post in small-town Tennessee after an uproar over a display of LGBTQ+ books.Now, the Maury County library board is frantic to find a replacement for Zachary Fox, whose supporters say he was targeted and bullied as part of a right-wing pressure campaign.Tensions started to rise in June when the Maury County Public Library arranged LGBTQ+ books on a shelf near the front for Pride Month. Library board member Joel Friddell told The Daily Beast people took issue with the location of the display, claiming it was too close to children’s books.“It was not...
Tennessee US House candidate Heidi Campbell announces her husband has stage 4 cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her...
House of Cards offers a Unique Experience
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -House of Cards is located on the bottom floor of the Johnny Cash Museum. They offer dinner and a show! Make sure to book your reservation in advance and dress up in your best outfit. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo had some fun with them on Halloween.
TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
Nashville parole officers make Halloween donation to daycare
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Nashville Probation Parole Officers from the Tennessee Department of Correction visited a local daycare Monday to spread some kindness on Halloween. The officers visited Hart to Heart Daycare Learning Center in Nashville and brought candy, goodies and holiday cheer to some of Tennessee’s youngest residents. The donation, which is fully funded by the Probation Parole Officers (PPO) and staff, is part of a bigger goal to connect officers with the neighborhoods they serve, a media release said.
Lincoln County Schools to close again due to illness
Lincoln County Schools say their current absentee numbers are approaching and exceeding what they were the first time they closed.
New stadium plans deferred after Metro Council meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, the Metro Council meeting considered the future of the Titans Stadium and the East Bank. The council had three items on the agenda related to the stadium. One is about adding a 1% hotel occupancy tax to help fund the stadium. A sponsor said that it passed on the first reading.
Humphreys County parent furious after child brings bible home from school
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Humphreys County parent said school leaders are violating federal laws about the separation of church and state after their child came home with a red bible. The parent, who wants to remain anonymous to keep her child from being retaliated against, says this...
PHOTOS: Nashville hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — The Halloween spirit has taken over the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in midtown Nashville. Nurses Kim Meek, Olivia Horne and Julie Williams handcrafted fun-sized costumes for the babies who need special care at the hospital. A media release says the costumes are a...
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
Tickets ‘fixed’ for city council members by local police chief
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A commissioner and the vice mayor of the Williamson County town of Nolensville had their traffic tickets “fixed” by the town’s police chief, a WSMV4 Investigation has found. Police body camera footage and copies of the tickets obtained by WSMV4 Investigates show Nolensville...
The truth of McKamey Manor, Tennessee’s extreme horror attraction
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WIAT) — It’s been five years since an infamous San Diego horror attraction moved to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Many wonder if the business, which allegedly performs extreme activities such as waterboarding and teeth extraction, is still in operation. Russ McKamey, owner and creator of McKamey Manor, describes the haunt experience as “a […]
FanDuel Bracket City Live festival coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A three-day festival centered around music and basketball will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville in March. FanDuel Bracket City Live will come to Nashville March 16 through 18, which coincides with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games, according to a media release. It will take place down Lower Broadway and along the riverfront.
Metro Public Health Department to offer free flu shots
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Free flu shots will be offered once again by the Metro Public Health Department as a part of the Fight Flu TN initiative with the Tennessee Department of Health. “We are already seeing numbers much higher than what it was the last 10 years,” Director of...
Piccolo Farms believes turkeys taken for possibly breeding
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The owners of an animal sanctuary in Whites Creek believe the rescue turkeys stolen from the facility may have been taken for breeding purposes. “We try so hard to give these animals a good life,” Bonnie Glueck with Piccolo Farms Animal Sanctuary said. People usually...
Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
Pastor Emeritus the Reverend Herbert T. Brown, Guest Preacher for the 124th Homecoming of John Wesley UMC
The Reverend Daniel M. Hayes, Sr., Senior Pastor/Teacher, and the John. Wesley United Methodist Church family will host the Reverend Herbert. T. Brown, Pastor Emeritus of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist. Church, Nashville, TN, as the guest preacher for their 124th. Homecoming celebration, Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:00 am. John.
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital named to Leapfrog list of top maternity hospitals
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital (VTHH) has been named among the top maternity hospitals in the nation. Only five hospitals in Tennessee were included, with VTHH being the only hospital in Middle Tennessee to receive the distinction. Money, a personal finance website, recently teamed up with the Leapfrog Group to develop the...
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner County
Sumner Democrats will host Jason Martin and also Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus in campaign events. Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Sumner County Democrats are planning a series of Get Out the Vote Rallies to encourage voters to get to the polls.
