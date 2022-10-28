So you all are punishing the students at this school? Keeping away from these tournaments isn't making you any better.
Much respect to 50. Kanye West is obviously having some kind of mental breakdown, which is happening right before everyone's eyes. I think somebody should mentor, help guide this guy to getting a psychological evaluation, some emotional and mental help.. instead of turning their back. This guy needs help.. in a legit brotherly way.
The need for education is not Americas problem…..Good decent jobs is…..outsourcing and illegal immigration has destroyed the economic infrastructure and small businesses in this country…..the only people that are prospering is White people no doubt….. Minorities are living hand to mouth pretty much….. But more education is not the answer all by itself…… The filthy Rich are not going to give up the millions to bring jobs back to America…… They would rather die first…..Jan 6 proved that…..That’s if The civil war The war of 1812 1776 and all the others didn’t…. Know your History!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
