Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
Significant snow expected in Tahoe with first major storm of the season
"We're calling it the first significant snow of the season."
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes far off California coast
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded nearly 750 miles off the California coast on Tuesday night, according to the USGS.
SFGate
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations...
5 oceanfront rentals you should book for a magical getaway to the California coast
Including a Sea Ranch home perched on a bluff overlooking the ocean.
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
SFGate
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
SFGate
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
Comments / 0