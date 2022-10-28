ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

SFGate

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
SFGate

Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
OREGON STATE

