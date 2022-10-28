ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

New signs will soon guide visitors in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visitors and residents of Carter County will soon see new wayfinding signs going up over the next few months. Former commissioner and vice president of Keep Carter County beautiful, Ross Garland, spearheaded the grant to help pay for the signage. The signs will point...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteers begin erecting wayfarer signs in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — It will be a little easier to take a drive through the beautiful sections of Carter County as wayfinding signs are being installed to some of the landmarks in the area. Last weekend, a group that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Eric Church, Brooks & Dunn to headline 2023 Country Thunder Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country Thunder organizers announced upcoming headliners for next year’s music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Singer-songwriter Eric Church and country music duo Brooks & Dunn are slated to take the stage in October 2023, and tickets are already on sale here. This announcement dropped just days after the 2022 event where […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities

The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Food City begins annual Race Against Hunger campaign

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City began its annual Race Against Hunger campaign Wednesday. Food City has been teaming up with customers since 1992 to raise money for local hunger relief organizations. “Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Update: Missing Greene County man found safe in North Carolina

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing Greene County man was found safe in North Carolina, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greene County man. Walter Pierce, 79, has a medical condition that may...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

‘Santa Train: Celebrating 80 Years’ to air on Thanksgiving Day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not long ago, The Santa Train was on life support. The Appalachian Christmas tradition began on November 27, 1943. Wars, economic recessions and the deaths of all its founders couldn’t stop an army of volunteers from loading a train with Christmas gifts and giving them all away to families in small […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic Bracket unveiled

The brackets for the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic were unveiled on Sunday in Greeneville. The tournament attracts some of the top teams in the southeast, and this year's tournament will feature 20 teams from five state. The local teams include all of the Greene County schools, Greeneville and Elizabethton.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City man accused of choking juvenile charged

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of choking a juvenile has been charged, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Ronald Sievers, of Johnson City, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault, in conjunction with child abuse and neglect, police said. Officers responded to a house on Knob...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

