Police trying to find missing Damascus woman
The Damascus Police Department is seeking tips in the case of a missing woman.
wcyb.com
Update: Missing Greene County man found safe in North Carolina
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing Greene County man was found safe in North Carolina, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greene County man. Walter Pierce, 79, has a medical condition that may...
Police ID body found in South Holston Lake
Sullivan County authorities identified the body found in South Holston Lake last Thursday.
wcyb.com
New signs will soon guide visitors in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visitors and residents of Carter County will soon see new wayfinding signs going up over the next few months. Former commissioner and vice president of Keep Carter County beautiful, Ross Garland, spearheaded the grant to help pay for the signage. The signs will point...
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Burn Ban Lifted
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fire Marshal, Chris Vandagriff, has lifted the burn ban on outdoor burning for Kingsport city residents. With the recent rain, conditions have improved, however residents are still encouraged to use the Kingsport’s leaf collection service. The City of Kingsport provides leaf collection for residents...
wcyb.com
"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
wcyb.com
School bus driver accused of driving while high on meth charged in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of driving a school bus in Sullivan County while high on methamphetamine was charged last week, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Authorities responded to Tilthammer Drive in Kingsport on October 26. The location is a bus depot. A Kingsport patrolman...
Johnson City man allegedly tried setting house on fire with juveniles inside
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An alleged domestic disturbance on Monday night led police to arrest a man on multiple charges. Police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Spruce Street to find that the man, identified as Anthony M. Myers, had allegedly poured gasoline outside a house with three juveniles and an […]
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the...
Hawkins Co. Jail: Don Wells released early Sunday morning
The father of missing Summer Wells was released from Hawkins County Jail early Sunday morning, according to workers at the facility.
wcyb.com
Police: 2 shot in Johnson City, search for suspect underway
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting that injured two people, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police were called to the Downtown Square in reference to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find two people...
wcyb.com
RV crashes into Cracker Barrel restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An RV has crashed into the Cracker Barrel Old County Store and Restaurant, off Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. The RV crash happened Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash
One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.
Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
Kingsport PD: No serious injuries in 12-car crash on I-26
A crash involving 12 cars on I-26 westbound closed both lanes Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The incident resulted from a four-vehicle collision.
wcyb.com
Church Hill man killed in crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Church Hill, Tennessee, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash. It happened Friday evening on Route 713 Stanley Valley Road in Scott County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling east when he lost...
Firefighter killed in Watauga Co. crash; suspect charged with DWI, authorities say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own who was taken in a deadly crash north of Boone. The man accused of causing it has been charged with driving while impaired, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened at 8:15...
