Gray, TN

Update: Missing Greene County man found safe in North Carolina

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing Greene County man was found safe in North Carolina, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greene County man. Walter Pierce, 79, has a medical condition that may...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
New signs will soon guide visitors in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visitors and residents of Carter County will soon see new wayfinding signs going up over the next few months. Former commissioner and vice president of Keep Carter County beautiful, Ross Garland, spearheaded the grant to help pay for the signage. The signs will point...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Burn Ban Lifted

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fire Marshal, Chris Vandagriff, has lifted the burn ban on outdoor burning for Kingsport city residents. With the recent rain, conditions have improved, however residents are still encouraged to use the Kingsport’s leaf collection service. The City of Kingsport provides leaf collection for residents...
KINGSPORT, TN
"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Police: 2 shot in Johnson City, search for suspect underway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting that injured two people, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police were called to the Downtown Square in reference to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find two people...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Church Hill man killed in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Church Hill, Tennessee, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash. It happened Friday evening on Route 713 Stanley Valley Road in Scott County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling east when he lost...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

