Neighbors Express Shock After 8 Found Dead In Broken Arrow Home

The Broken Arrow community is in mourning after eight people were found dead inside of a burned home on Thursday.

Neighbors are expressing their shock, saying they can't believe this happened so close to their homes.

Kaelynn Lemke lives in the neighborhood and said she found out what had happened when her friends texted her for answers.

“It’s surprising, this is a safe neighborhood. I mean, I don’t know if you can see my dog, which we walk around here every day and every night and never had anything weird or strange happen, so definitely weird,” Lemke said.

The ATF and Broken Arrow Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.