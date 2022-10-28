ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
wildkidswander.com

Hiking Billy Goat Trail Section A in Maryland

One of the most popular hikes in Maryland is Billy Goat Trail, section A by Great Falls. And it’s no wonder! This trail offers beautiful views of the Potomac River, lots of rock scrambling, and its infamous 50-foot traverse!. This challenging hike is close to Washington, DC, and about...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

19-Year-Old Arrested for Germantown Murder; MCPD Announces 100 Percent Closure Rate for Homicides in 2022

Editor’s note: According to Montgomery County Police, 16 homicides have been investigated in 2022. Per MCPD: 19-year-old Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted with first-degree murder for the February 10, 2022 homicide of 19-year-old Keon Jones. This homicide arrest marks a 100% closure rate for all homicides investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division in 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel

EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
EDGEWATER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time

PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
PARKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Man dead in Prince George’s Co. stabbing

A man is dead after being stabbed Sunday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Around 3:40 a.m., Prince George’s County police say they were called to the 5000 block of Brown Station Road for a report of a stabbing. They found a man on the ground suffering from stab wounds.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy