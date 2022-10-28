Read full article on original website
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
Baltimore County provides $2M to bring new supermarket to Milford Mill
Baltimore County is giving $2 million to help open a new supermarket in the Milford Mill Shopping Center, the latest government contribution
wildkidswander.com
Hiking Billy Goat Trail Section A in Maryland
One of the most popular hikes in Maryland is Billy Goat Trail, section A by Great Falls. And it’s no wonder! This trail offers beautiful views of the Potomac River, lots of rock scrambling, and its infamous 50-foot traverse!. This challenging hike is close to Washington, DC, and about...
WTOP
3 men charged after Montgomery Co. chase ended with crash into a Metrobus
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say three men who led police on a chase before crashing into the back of a Metrobus in Silver Spring on Monday have been charged with armed robbery and gun offenses. The three men — identified as 18-year-old Natnael Akalu, of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Wesley...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Police Announces Appointment of New Assistant Chief
Gaithersburg – Montgomery County Department of Police Chief Marcus G. Jones is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as Assistant Chief of Police, following the unanimous confirmation by the Montgomery County Council. Chief Jones has also announced several promotions and transfers within the department. Sean Gagen, commander...
WLBT
Former Baltimore police officer, assistant jail warden to serve as receiver of Hinds Co. Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Judge Carlton Reeves has tapped a receiver to take over operations of the Hinds County Detention Center and that he begins work on January 1. On Monday, Reeves handed down an order naming Wendell France as receiver, saying he “is best suited” for the role.
mocoshow.com
19-Year-Old Arrested for Germantown Murder; MCPD Announces 100 Percent Closure Rate for Homicides in 2022
Editor’s note: According to Montgomery County Police, 16 homicides have been investigated in 2022. Per MCPD: 19-year-old Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted with first-degree murder for the February 10, 2022 homicide of 19-year-old Keon Jones. This homicide arrest marks a 100% closure rate for all homicides investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division in 2022.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
WTOP
Off-duty federal officer charged with possession in Arlington, Alexandria following narcotics probe
A federal officer has been arrested and charged with possession in Virginia following a narcotics investigation. Eric Welch, 33, was off-duty from his job as a Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer, when he was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute, Arlington police said in a news release.
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel
EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. high school student accused of stabbing another student in bathroom
A Fairfax County, Virginia, high school student is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student inside a school bathroom, Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis said Wednesday. Davis said the incident, during which a 15-year-old student was stabbed by another student, occurred at Mount Vernon High School. The victim has...
Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
Teen Sentenced To Role In Botched Marijuana Deal In Charles County: State's Attorney
A teenage assault suspect has been sentenced to years behind bars for his role in the shooting and attack of a 17-year-old during a drug deal gone wrong in Charles County, the state's attorney announced. Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, has been sentenced to 53 years in prison, with...
Wbaltv.com
'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time
PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
WTOP
Man dead in Prince George’s Co. stabbing
A man is dead after being stabbed Sunday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Around 3:40 a.m., Prince George’s County police say they were called to the 5000 block of Brown Station Road for a report of a stabbing. They found a man on the ground suffering from stab wounds.
WJLA
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
WBAL Radio
Capitol Police officer disputes claims that Oath Keepers were seen protecting him during Jan. 6 attack
(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, testifying Monday in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial, disputed claims by defense attorneys that members of the militia group were seen assisting and protecting him during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Five members of the group, including founder...
