BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO