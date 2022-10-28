Read full article on original website
Where Is The Smallest Costco In The World Located?
Located on four out of seven continents (per KTOO), Costco isn't just a grocery store like any other. If you've ever spoken to someone with a Costco membership, you might notice how much people love it — like, really love it. "Some of their customer base is absolutely addicted...
Aldi Donut Sticks Are Back For Yet Another Sweet Fall
Fall is well underway and cozy comfort foods and drinks just keep coming. It seems as if every fast-food chain has unveiled a fall menu, from McDonald's pumpkin pie to Chick-Fil-A's autumn spice milkshake. Grocery stores have jumped on the fall food train as well, offering a variety of fall-inspired items. Trader Joe's is constantly surprising shoppers with unique items and this year was no different with the release of pumpkin cheesecake croissants. Not one to be left out, grocery chain Aldi also releases new products for the fall season.
Reddit Is Stunned By The Price Of A Popeyes Thanksgiving Turkey
Turkey and Thanksgiving remain linked together in a seemingly unbreakable bond (even though, according to the Smithsonian, the bird was probably not the main event during that first Thanksgiving). The good thing about turkey is that it's large enough to feed many, but it's difficult to prepare. For a start, it takes up a large amount of oven space and a lot of prep time between basting and stuffing. Some people wake before the sun rises just to get started on their entree. While some enjoy cooking turkey and the challenge that comes with it, for many, it's just not practical.
An Australian Restaurant Receipt Is Going Viral For Charging A 'Sneaky' $105
If you've ever been to Australia, you may have been surprised to find out that tipping is not really a thing. It's not expected or mandatory. Staff are paid a minimum livable wage by law. For example, a full-time waiter working in Sydney would make an average wage of about $45,000 per year ($29,000 USD), according to Salary Expert. The country's minimum wage is $22 an hour ($14 USD), and many workplaces offer increased pay rates on weekends and public holidays (per Employsure). When someone does happen to tip, it's considered as a nice bonus.
Burger King's Your Way Meal Is Back To $5
There was a time when nearly every fast food restaurant had a dollar menu. You could go to Wendy's or McDonald's or even Carl's Jr. and find burgers, fries, and nuggets that cost about a buck. Back then, dollar stores also had items that actually cost a dollar, which MSN reports isn't the case any longer. The Wall Street Journal says that fast food joints are likewise discarding their dollar offerings — and raising menu prices in general — as post-COVID inflation comes calling.
Kraft Heinz Just Dropped First-Ever Vegan Singles In Collab With NotCo
Vegan cheese: The words seem contradictory and illogical and don't seem to belong together, because cheese, traditionally, is a product made from dairy milk. Some might say the words vegan cheese are an oxymoron, like boneless ribs, jumbo shrimp, sugarless candy, and meatless meatballs. Yet others, specifically the estimated 10% of Americans who describe themselves as vegans or vegetarians (per The Alliance for Science), might see the words vegan cheese as a reason to do a happy dance. Ask vegans about foods they miss after adopting a plant-based lifestyle and cheese heads the list, according to Vegan Food & Living.
Coffee Mate's Holiday Creamer Lineup Is Finally Here
Coffee is a blissful morning ritual that many get a daily perk out of. While many are quite happy with it being a plain black cup of joe, others love to indulge in flavors to enhance the caffeine experience. If there's no Starbucks or your favorite coffee place on your agenda, then staying at home for your coffee may mean forgoing your favorite flavor syrups. That's where coffee-flavored creamers can make a great addition to your fridge.
Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads
According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
Starbucks' Festive Menu Is Back And So Are Its Holiday Cups
Starbucks' festive cups have grown to become the unofficial start of the holidays — when you see them being served, you know Christmas is right around the corner. It's hard to imagine, but there's a time when we didn't have this marker, as Starbucks' holiday cups weren't released until 1997 (per its website). Designed by Sandy Nelson, the first cups came in magenta, sapphire, emerald, and purple. They instantly became popular, and they've only risen in status since.
Friendly's Just Dropped A New Cookbook For The Holidays
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Although it's easier than ever to find new recipes to try online, it's also fun to flip through cookbooks for some inspiration in the kitchen. Many celebrity chefs have their own cookbooks with signature recipes, and 29% of people report that their favorite celebrity cookbook is from Anthony Bourdain. But what if you're craving a specific menu item from a chain restaurant?
Aldi Shoppers Are Raving About Its Truffle Gnocchi
As the year draws to a close and the days get colder, many of us turn to warmer, heartier meals. And who could say no to a warm bowl of soup or pot pie? Recently, Mashed conducted a survey of our readers, which found that fall was the most popular time of year for seasonal foods.
Why You Should Think Twice About Getting The Strawberry Shake At In-N-Out
They're advertised as being made "with real ice cream," per In-N-Out, and one Redditor who said he worked at the fast food chain before said, "When I worked there 20 years ago it was just vanilla milk-like ice cream liquid (not frozen yet) from a cardboard milk carton type container. We would dump it in and it would freeze it. Strawberry and chocolate syrup lines added flavor. Vanilla was just vanilla."
IHOP Just Dropped A Gingersnap-Influenced Holiday Menu
It seems like it was only yesterday that IHOP was celebrating spooky season with scary face pancakes. Oh wait, it was. IHOP's fall menu saw the chain serving up Oreo and candy corn-topped flapjacks, as well as seasonally appropriate pumpkin spice pancakes, starting August 23. The eatery even offered its customizable kids meal for free to its younger patrons in the days leading up to Halloween.
Pan-Fried Tuna Patties Recipe
If hamburgers aren't your thing, these pan-fried tuna patties are a great option to make instead. Recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating came up with this recipe that can definitely serve a crowd. Another great part about these tuna patties is that they don't skimp out on the spice. "There's the savory, salty flavors of the tuna and spring onions, [alongside] a slight kick from the mustard and sriracha," Brookes explains.
This Might Be When Dunkin's Holly Berry Sprinkles Donut Will Return In 2022
According to Scrape Hero, Dunkin' has 9,501 stores throughout the United States working to satisfy customers' donuts and coffee cravings. While Dunkin' offers a variety of regular menu items, it's the seasonal items that help customers get in the holiday spirit. Dunkin's 2021 holiday menu included the Toasted White Chocolate Latte and the White Mocha Hot Chocolate. But even though customers were begging, Dunkin' did not bring back its beloved gingerbread latte in 2021. While there's no official news from Dunkin', a leaked TikTok menu for 2022 has been circulating.
Are You Supposed To Cover Your Thanksgiving Turkey?
It's time to say goodbye to Halloween and greetings to the new holiday taking over the rest of fall, Thanksgiving. Food prep can start as early as November 1 when it comes to getting everything figured out for that giant Thanksgiving feast with all your friends and family. Whether it's your 10th time cooking the meal or you are a newbie Thanksgiving host, there are many Thanksgiving dinner hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. And many of them center squarely on cooking the turkey, the most stressful dish of the night.
Where You Can Find The Biggest Costco In The World
Costco has 842 store locations worldwide, including 579 locations in the United States, and more than 118 million cardholders. It has stores in such faraway places as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. It's a big box retailer known for slinging items in bulk at discounted prices, as well as its popular house brand Kirkland products.
The Difference In Thanksgiving Dinners Across The US
Every year when Halloween passes us by and we find ourselves getting ready for the official holiday season, we also begin the process of getting physically and mentally prepared for another Thanksgiving dinner. Even as inflation still has a grip on the country, the idea of getting together with family and friends over a home-cooked turkey dinner is something that has, is, and will always remain a core American value.
Walmart Beats Out Amazon On Grocery Net Sales
Walmart and Amazon are two retailers that are favorites among consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Both compete as one-stop shops for items as varied as frozen meals, soft drinks, and household supplies. Notably, this rivalry goes far beyond grocery products, even extending into technology, with Walmart building out Walmart Plus in recent years, which is essentially its own version of Amazon Prime (via Argos Software).
TikTok Is 'Literally Crying' Over The Real Dunkin' Halloween Donuts
Don't get us wrong, donuts are good every day of the year, but there's just something extra special about holiday donuts. And when it comes to Dunkin's spooktacular menu items, we know we're in for a real treat. Per a Dunkin' press release from mid-October, the Halloween menu features two...
