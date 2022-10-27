ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Cross Country: Title-hopeful Cherokee Trail ends up sixth in 5A boys race

COLORADO SPRINGS | The Cherokee Trail boys cross country team finished third at the Class 5A state meet in 2021 and virtually intact and coming off an impressive regular season, entertained hopes of a team podium finish Saturday. Several other teams had high hopes as well and some outperformed expectations...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Cross Country: 2022 Class 5A state championship results, girls

COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and results from the 2022 Class 5A girls state cross country championship race run on Oct. 29, 2022, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Field Hockey: Capsule preview of Regis Jesuit-Palmer Ridge quarterfinal

AURORA | Capsule preview of the state field hockey quarterfinal between Palmer Ridge and Regis Jesuit scheduled for Oct. 28, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 STATE FIELD HOCKEY QUARTERFINAL. NO. 7 PALMER RIDGE (8-7-1) AT...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.28.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Hinkley vs. Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium, 3:30 p.m. FNE Warriors vs....
AURORA, CO
buffzone.com

CU Buffs honors legends on Hall of Fame weekend

As the Colorado football team strives to get on a winning track, the athletic department honored this week some of its best players from the past. Three football greats and the largest group of female athlete inductees in CU history highlighted Colorado’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class, which was inducted during a ceremony on Thursday night. The 17th Athletic Hall of Fame class was then honored during CU’s matchup with Arizona State on Saturday night at Folsom Field.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

APS band instructor named 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year

AURORA | It’s hard to one-up a perfectionist. That happened Friday afternoon at East Middle School, when band director Jimmy Day found out in a surprise ceremony that he had been named the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year. “Oh my God. Thank you very much,” Day said, visibly...
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Take a Rare Look Inside a Colorado Mormon Temple

Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are not open to the public and are relatively secretive to non-members, but old footage has been discovered that gives us a rare glimpse inside Denver’s Mormon Temple. Location of Denver Colorado Mormon Temple. The Denver Mormon Temple is...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Yelp identifies the best dive bar in Colorado

Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state. "We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Crash shuts down lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The intersection of Platte and Union is closed after what police describe as a two car crash. Law enforcement and firefighters on the scene right now. They are working to determine what factors lead to the crash. They do say speed and alcohol are not considered factors. Police also tell 11 News that the crash may have been caused by someone not obeying a traffic signal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
DENVER, CO

