Denver’s prairie dogs adapt to city lifeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers boosting pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Are you brave enough for this scary Denver Halloween staycation?Brittany Anas
29 budget amendments benefit homeless, defund police patrolDavid Heitz
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
sentinelcolorado.com
Cross Country: Title-hopeful Cherokee Trail ends up sixth in 5A boys race
COLORADO SPRINGS | The Cherokee Trail boys cross country team finished third at the Class 5A state meet in 2021 and virtually intact and coming off an impressive regular season, entertained hopes of a team podium finish Saturday. Several other teams had high hopes as well and some outperformed expectations...
sentinelcolorado.com
Cross Country: 2022 Class 5A state championship results, girls
COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and results from the 2022 Class 5A girls state cross country championship race run on Oct. 29, 2022, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports....
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Focused Grandview topples top-ranked Cherry Creek 24-21
GREENWOOD VILLAGE | All week long, Grandview football coach Tom Doherty told his team to stay in the moment and not to pay attention to the scoreboard when it faced off with Cherry Creek. As the final seconds ticked off Friday night at Stutler Bowl, the Wolves — nor anybody...
sentinelcolorado.com
Field Hockey: Capsule preview of Regis Jesuit-Palmer Ridge quarterfinal
AURORA | Capsule preview of the state field hockey quarterfinal between Palmer Ridge and Regis Jesuit scheduled for Oct. 28, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 STATE FIELD HOCKEY QUARTERFINAL. NO. 7 PALMER RIDGE (8-7-1) AT...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.28.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Hinkley vs. Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium, 3:30 p.m. FNE Warriors vs....
buffzone.com
CU Buffs honors legends on Hall of Fame weekend
As the Colorado football team strives to get on a winning track, the athletic department honored this week some of its best players from the past. Three football greats and the largest group of female athlete inductees in CU history highlighted Colorado’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class, which was inducted during a ceremony on Thursday night. The 17th Athletic Hall of Fame class was then honored during CU’s matchup with Arizona State on Saturday night at Folsom Field.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
sentinelcolorado.com
APS band instructor named 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year
AURORA | It’s hard to one-up a perfectionist. That happened Friday afternoon at East Middle School, when band director Jimmy Day found out in a surprise ceremony that he had been named the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year. “Oh my God. Thank you very much,” Day said, visibly...
94kix.com
Take a Rare Look Inside a Colorado Mormon Temple
Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are not open to the public and are relatively secretive to non-members, but old footage has been discovered that gives us a rare glimpse inside Denver’s Mormon Temple. Location of Denver Colorado Mormon Temple. The Denver Mormon Temple is...
10 top rated soup recipes for a cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Yelp identifies the best dive bar in Colorado
Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state. "We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
coloradosun.com
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been battling with Utah...
KKTV
Crash shuts down lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The intersection of Platte and Union is closed after what police describe as a two car crash. Law enforcement and firefighters on the scene right now. They are working to determine what factors lead to the crash. They do say speed and alcohol are not considered factors. Police also tell 11 News that the crash may have been caused by someone not obeying a traffic signal.
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Comments / 0