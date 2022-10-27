ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Cross Country: Title-hopeful Cherokee Trail ends up sixth in 5A boys race

COLORADO SPRINGS | The Cherokee Trail boys cross country team finished third at the Class 5A state meet in 2021 and virtually intact and coming off an impressive regular season, entertained hopes of a team podium finish Saturday. Several other teams had high hopes as well and some outperformed expectations...
Cross Country: 2022 Aurora Class 5A state meet boys and girls qualifiers

AURORA | A list of Aurora teams and individuals who have qualified to compete in the Class 5A boys state cross country championship race (9:40 a.m.) and girls state championship race (11 a.m.) on Oct. 28, 2022, at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel...
Field Hockey: Capsule preview of Regis Jesuit-Palmer Ridge quarterfinal

AURORA | Capsule preview of the state field hockey quarterfinal between Palmer Ridge and Regis Jesuit scheduled for Oct. 28, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 STATE FIELD HOCKEY QUARTERFINAL. NO. 7 PALMER RIDGE (8-7-1) AT...
Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.28.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Hinkley vs. Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium, 3:30 p.m. FNE Warriors vs....
Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year

Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
AURORA, CO

