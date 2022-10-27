Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver’s prairie dogs adapt to city lifeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers boosting pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Are you brave enough for this scary Denver Halloween staycation?Brittany Anas
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quicklyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Witness says 'bright light' UFO moved over Red Rocks Colorado concertRoger MarshMorrison, CO
Cross Country: Title-hopeful Cherokee Trail ends up sixth in 5A boys race
COLORADO SPRINGS | The Cherokee Trail boys cross country team finished third at the Class 5A state meet in 2021 and virtually intact and coming off an impressive regular season, entertained hopes of a team podium finish Saturday. Several other teams had high hopes as well and some outperformed expectations...
Football: Focused Grandview topples top-ranked Cherry Creek 24-21
GREENWOOD VILLAGE | All week long, Grandview football coach Tom Doherty told his team to stay in the moment and not to pay attention to the scoreboard when it faced off with Cherry Creek. As the final seconds ticked off Friday night at Stutler Bowl, the Wolves — nor anybody...
Cross Country: 2022 Aurora Class 5A state meet boys and girls qualifiers
AURORA | A list of Aurora teams and individuals who have qualified to compete in the Class 5A boys state cross country championship race (9:40 a.m.) and girls state championship race (11 a.m.) on Oct. 28, 2022, at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel...
Field Hockey: Capsule preview of Regis Jesuit-Palmer Ridge quarterfinal
AURORA | Capsule preview of the state field hockey quarterfinal between Palmer Ridge and Regis Jesuit scheduled for Oct. 28, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 STATE FIELD HOCKEY QUARTERFINAL. NO. 7 PALMER RIDGE (8-7-1) AT...
Aurora prep sports schedule, 10.28.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Hinkley vs. Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium, 3:30 p.m. FNE Warriors vs....
Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
Denver Gazette forecast for Halloween, Oct. 31
It'll be a spooktacular Halloween with clear skies and mid to upper 50s for trick-or-treaters. The next storm moves into Colorado Thursday, bringing rain and snow.
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Man drops gun, shoots it during flag football game
A man dropped his gun and then shot it during a flag football game on school property, and now he's lost his concealed carry permits.
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year
Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
DPS considers closing 10 schools; JeffCo considers closing 16
A slew of metro area elementary and middle schools are facing closure as districts grapple what leaders say is crippling low enrollment at some facilities, although the proposals have seen pushback from community members who say there are better solutions and districts need to provide more transparency. The school boards...
Bread in the Box to Move from Castle Rock to Denver
The small bakery with a delivery subscription service will soon take over a larger facility in north Denver
Denver weather: Mild and sunny before late-week snow chance
Denver will see some clouds and seasonal temperatures in the coming days before another snow system moves in toward the end of the week.
Denver's Zócalo Development breathes new life in Baker neighborhood's 'crown jewel'
The former First Avenue Hotel at 101 N. Broadway stood condemned, vacant and boarded for many years. The four-story Italian Renaissance Revival style beauty serves as the entry to the Baker neighborhood, and has for more than 115 years on the northwest corner of Broadway and First Avenue. Zócalo Community...
This Dynamite Denver Deli Has Been Featured on the Food Network Three Times
The Bagel Deli and Restaurant in Denver, Colorado has been featured on the Food Network, not once, not twice, but three different times, and is a must-visit for anyone who has an appetite for authentic comfort food. The long-standing traditional Jewish deli has been serving up Kaplan family recipes and...
2 separate late-night Denver stabbings occur within 1 mile of each other
Denver Police were called to two separate scenes just before midnight on Saturday that occurred within a mile of each other just north of the Cherry Creek Reservoir.
